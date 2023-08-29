Saurashtra Premier League 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Tarang Gohel and Sammar Gajjar continue to stay on top – Updated after Match 8

In Match 8 of Saurashtra Premier League 2023, Zalawad Royals and Gohilwad Gladiators clashed at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. The Gladiators emerged victorious in a thrilling contest by a margin of eight runs.

After losing the toss, Gohilwad Gladiators batted first, posting a total of 155/6 in 20 overs. Opener Nihar Vaghela looked promising right from the first ball of the game, scoring a 34-ball 38-run knock.

Captain Prerak Mankad's 44-run knock played a crucial role in steering Gladiators to a competitive total. Additionally, Siddhant Rana's quickfire cameo of 13-ball 22 runs proved to be instrumental in the death overs for Gohilwad.

During the chase, Zalawad Royals looked in the driver's seat till the powerplay. However, their fortunes rapidly turned as they started conceding wickets constantly to the opposition, ultimately falling short in the game by just eight runs.

Openers Chirag Sisodiya and Kishan Parmar posted 30-plus scores alongside Aezaz Kothariya in the middle order. Saurya Sanandiya, Yuvraj Chudasam, and skipper Mankad scalped two wickets each for Gladiators to secure the team’s win.

Saurashtra Premier League 2023 Most Runs List

Sorath Lion's opening batter Tarang Gohel continued to stay on top of the batting chart with 122 runs from three innings at an average of 61. His highest score of the season is 101, the only centurion so far in this edition.

Halar Heroes batter Jay Gohill retained his second rank accumulating 119 runs from three innings. Kutch Warriors all-rounder Parshwaraj Rana secured the third slot amassing 133 runs from three innings.

Gladiators' skipper Prerak Mankad's 44-run knock against Royals propelled him to the fourth rank on the chart with 112 runs from four innings, followed by his teammate Visvaraj Jadeja, scoring 108 runs.

Saurashtra Premier League 2023 Most Wickets List

Zalawad Royals star performer Parth Bhut scalped a wicket, rising to the second rank on the bowling chart, scalping six wickets in the season. However, Sammar Gajjar, the Halar Heroes left-arm orthodox bowler, retained his top spot with seven wickets.

Halar off-spinner Pranav Karia is at the third spot with six wickets, whereas Kutch Warriors Chinaman bowler Parshwaraj Rana occupied the fourth position with six scalps. Gladiators medium pacer Saurya Sanandiya scalped two wickets against Royals to take his tally to six wickets and claim the fifth rank.