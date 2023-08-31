Saurashtra Premier League 2023 most runs and most wickets standings: Tarag Gohel reclaims top spot on the batting chart – Updated after Match 10

In the 10th encounter of Saurashtra Premier League 2023, Sorath Lions took on the Zalawad Royals at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Wednesday, August 30. Lions settled with the wooden spoon facing their fourth consecutive defeat.

Batting first, Sorath Lions posted a total of 164/5 in 20 overs. Opener Tarang Gohel was aggressive with the bat, scoring 36 runs off just 15 balls at an outstanding strike rate of 240, getting the team off to a flier.

No.4 batter Ansh Gosai racked up 49 runs to help the Lions put up a good looking total on the board. Meanwhile, left-arm spinner Parth Bhut continued his red-hot form with two wickets for the Royals.

In response, Royals opener Chirag Sisodiya used his bat like a swinging door and raced to 69 runs off just 27 balls alongside his partner Kishan Parmar, putting on a show with an 89-run opening partnership in just seven overs.

However, the middle order failed to capitalize on the blistering start losing eight wickets for just 71 runs. Fortunately, tailender Pavan Parmar's 7-ball 15-run unbeaten knock took the Royals over the line by two wickets in the last over with three balls to spare.

With the league phase coming to an end, Kutch Warriors and Gohilwad Gladiators make it to the grand finale.

Saurashtra Premier League 2023 most runs list

Sorath Lions opener Tarang Gohel's quick-fire knock of 15-ball 36-run knock propelled him to the top on the batting chart with 158 runs from four innings with the best score of 101.

Halar Heroes batter Jay Gohil descended to the second rank amassing 135 runs from four innings. Zalawad Royals Chirag Sisodiya also slid down to the third spot accumulating 132 runs from four innings.

Lions skipper Chirag Jani's 18-run knock rocketed him to the fourth spot with 122 runs at an average of 30.50 and Kutch Warriors all-rounder Parswaraj Rana slumped to the fifth rank with 120 runs from four innings.

Saurashtra Premier League 2023 most wickets list

Zalawad Royals left-arm orthodox bowler Parth Bhut bagged the pole position on the bowling chart with six-eight scalps from four innings with the best bowling figures of 4/17.

Kutch Warriors left-arm Chinaman Parswaran Rana and Halar Heroes left-arm spinner Sammar Gajjar slid to the second and third ranks respectively with eight wickets each.

Halar Heroes off-spinner Pranav Karia settled at the fourth spot with seven wickets from four innings, while Lions captain Chirag Jani scalped two wickets over Royals to claim the fifth rank on the chart with six wickets.