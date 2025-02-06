Schedule announced for Australia’s first tour of the West Indies since 2015-16

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has confirmed the schedule for what will be Australia's first tour of the Caribbean since 2015-16 as they will play three Tests and five T20Is. Australia will kickstart their new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle with their first tour of the West Indies in a decade, to defend the Frank Worrell Trophy.

The three-Test series will kick off on June 25 in Barbados, ten days after the WTC winner is slated to be decided at the Lord's in London where Australia will face South Africa. St. George's Park in Grenada will host the second Test from July 3 to 7, followed by the third and final match from July 12 to 16 at the Sabina Park in Kingston.

Australia's tour of the Caribbean initially comprised two Tests, three ODIs, and three T20Is but both boards agreed to do away with the ODIs due to the next World Cup being over two years away.

CA's general manager of national teams Ben Oliver remains delighted at how the Test series has been extended to three matches and described that the additional T20Is are keeping in mind the World Cup in 2026. He said, as quoted by cricket.com.au:

"Australia and the West Indies share a rich history, and we're delighted the Test series has been expanded to three matches. The series will start the next World Test Championship cycle and, as we saw last summer, we will have to be at our best to retain the Frank Worrell Trophy. The additional T20 matches against a dynamic West Indies team will also provide a great opportunity to progress our preparation for the next T20 World Cup which is now only 12 months away."

Although the Baggy Greens have held the Frank Worrell Trophy since 1995, Kraigg Brathwaite and co. proved a tough nut to crack when they visited Down Under the last time. The tourists ended a 17-year drought in 2024 at the Gabba in 2024 when they beat Australia in a Test in their backyard for the first time since 1997.

West Indies to also host Pakistan for limited-overs games

West Indies vs Pakistan. (Image Credits: Getty)

After the Australia series, the Caribbeans will host Pakistan for three ODIs and as many T20Is. The T20I series gets underway on July 31, while the 50-over leg begins on August 8.

Meanwhile, the women's team will host South Africa for three ODIs and as many T20Is, starting June 11.

