"Scheduling is a challenge for everyone"- SA20 chief Graeme Smith on league clashing with South Africa's Test series against New Zealand

Former South African captain and chairman of the SA20 league, Graeme Smith understands the scrutiny that CSA faced after they named a weak South African side for the two Tests against New Zealand. The series is clashing with the SA20 league and the star players are all being retained by the franchises.

While many in the cricketing fraternity have raised concerns over the future of Test cricket, Smith feels SA20's scheduling will only get better with time. He claimed that all are on the same page when it came to saving the future of Test cricket.

Speaking to Betway, here's what Graeme Smith had to say about the scheduling:

"The clash with South Africa’s tour of New Zealand isn’t ideal, but scheduling is a challenge for everyone in the game and I expect that every year we’ll get better at it. Test cricket is a format that we all love. I played 116 Tests myself, so I want to see it protected. I’m part of the MCC Committee and, after our previous meeting at Lord’s, we came out and said we believed the ICC needs to create a fund to protect it for the six or seven nations that play it."

South Africa also kept a two-Test home series against India instead of having three Tests, attracting more scrutiny.

SA20 can raise standards across the game: Graeme Smith

Graeme Smith also explained the importance of SA20 being a success as a full-fledged tournament and not just a filler in a crowded cricketing calendar. He has been delighted with the level of cricket that has been played and the several world-class players that have been on display.

On this, he stated:

"We wanted to avoid an exhibition-style tournament and have really focused on making sure the cricketers are the best on show. There’s a quality group of young South African players and some outstanding international stars so, from a cricket perspective, it's going to be very competitive. SA20 can raise standards across the game."

Only time will tell whether the SA20 will expand further or whether the ICC and CSA will find a way to ensure that Test cricket is not affected due to the league.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App