"Scriptwriter writing the script like his rent's due"- Top 10 funny memes after India edge Afghanistan in an epic cliffhanger after two Super Overs

Team India edged out Afghanistan narrowly in the 3rd T20I at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on Wednesday (January 17) after playing two Super Overs. Courtesy of the win, the hosts have whitewashed the Afghan side 3-0 in the series.

After opting to bat first, India notched up a daunting total of 212/4 in 20 overs. They initially slumped to 22/4 inside the powerplay, but Rohit Sharma and Rinku Singh then put on a marathon 190-run partnership for the fifth wicket to script a sensational comeback. Rohit Sharma (121*) scored his 5th T20I century, while Rinku Singh (69*) impressed again with an impactful half-century.

Afghanistan then managed to reach 212/6 in 20 overs on the back of half-centuries from Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, and Gulbadin Naib. Veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi also chipped in with a vital cameo of 34 (16).

Rohit Sharma then came out and single-handedly scored the bulk of runs in the batting department in two Super Overs to help his side to a hard-fought victory.

"We kept talking to each other not to lose the intent"- Indian captain Rohit Sharma on his partnership with Rinku Singh

At the post-match presentation, Rohit Sharma opened up about playing two Super Overs and reflected on the win, saying:

"We don't do this in Test matches (On batting three times). Once in IPL, we played two Super overs and I had to bat three times. Creating a partnership is important but we kept talking to each other not to lose the intent. We may end up in a similar situation in big games, so we batted as long as possible but not to compromise the intent that we wanted to show."

On Rinku Singh's recent performances, Rohit added:

"In the last couple of series, he showed what he can do with the bat. He's pretty calm and knows what's he doing. Whenever he gets the chance, he shows good impression. Moving forward, we wanted someone who has a clear mindset at the back end and he's doing things brilliantly. We saw him how he played in the IPL and he carried the same mindset in the International games as well."

Team India will next be in action on January 25 when the Test series against England commences in Hyderabad.

