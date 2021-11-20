Sean Whitehead claims all 10 wickets in an innings to register second-best figures in South African cricket

South African spin-bowling all-rounder Sean Whitehead scripted a rare feat on Saturday as he picked up all ten wickets in an innings during a first-class match.

Playing for the South Western Districts in Division 2 of the ongoing 4-Day Franchise series, the 24-year-old registered figures of 10/36 to help his side bowl Easterns out for a mere 65 during their run-chase of 186 in Oudtshoorn.

Whitehead's figures of 10/36 are the second-best in the history of South African domestic cricket. The record for the best-ever figures in a first-class innings still belongs to leg-spinner Bert Vogler.

ROCHDALE CC @RochdaleCricket Sean whitehead our club professional took 10 wickets in an innings today - well done sir. Sean whitehead our club professional took 10 wickets in an innings today - well done sir. https://t.co/UpToNL69aq

Vogler claimed 10/26 while playing for Eastern Province against Griqualand West in Johannesburg back in December 2006.

By all accounts, Whitehead played a near-perfect game. He started things off by scoring a crucial 106-ball 66 with the help of five fours and a couple of sixes to help his side post a total of 242 in the first innings.

Cricket_With_Kobus!🏏 @JvrensburgKobus SEAN WHITEHEAD 🏏🔥



66 (106)



vs Eastern Storm 🏏🔥 SEAN WHITEHEAD 🏏🔥66 (106)vs Eastern Storm 🏏🔥 https://t.co/Z01b6s9D4o

He then proceeded to claim a five-wicket-haul at the cost of 64 runs to ensure Easterns managed a slender 8-run lead.

Sean Whitehead represented South Africa in the 2016 U-19 World Cup

Whitehead was once again in the thick of things during South Western's second innings as he scored yet another crucial 45 (off 81 balls) while batting at No.8.

However, it was his second essay with the ball which ensured he etched his name in history books. The young spinner walked past Eastern's batting order to knock them over for 65. He took just 12.1 overs to bag all ten wickets.

Shawn Belluigi @icarusjhb Sean Whitehead takes 10/36 to bowl out @EasternsCricket for 65 in their second innings. This match he hit 66 and 49 and took 5/64 fantastic game #csa4daycup Sean Whitehead takes 10/36 to bowl out @EasternsCricket for 65 in their second innings. This match he hit 66 and 49 and took 5/64 fantastic game #csa4daycup

For the uninitiated, Whitehead was part of the South African U-19 team which participated in the 2016 World Cup held in India.

Overall, he has featured in a total of 13 First-Class, 10 List-A and 9 T20s respectively. The spin-bowling all-rounder has scored 584 runs across formats, besides claiming 57 wickets respectfully.

As far as international cricket is concerned, only two bowlers have achieved the feat of taking 10 wickets in a single innings. The first man to achieve the rare record was England spinner Jim Laker.

ICC @ICC

2nd innings: 10 for 53



in 1922, the great Jim Laker was born. He took 19 wickets in a Test match at Old Trafford against Australia - a truly unique achievement. 1st innings: 9 for 372nd innings: 10 for 53 #OnThisDay in 1922, the great Jim Laker was born. He took 19 wickets in a Test match at Old Trafford against Australia - a truly unique achievement. 1st innings: 9 for 372nd innings: 10 for 53#OnThisDay in 1922, the great Jim Laker was born. He took 19 wickets in a Test match at Old Trafford against Australia - a truly unique achievement. https://t.co/CxqXPSwC7L

Laker achieved the feat against Australia in 1956. He claimed a total of 19 wickets in the match which still remains a record.

The second player to claim the record is legendary leg-spinner Anil Kumble. The Karnataka spinner took 10/74 in the second innings of the Delhi Test against Pakistan in 1999.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar