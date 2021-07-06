Sean Williams & Craig Ervine go into self-isolation, likely to miss Zimbabwe's one-off Test against Bangladesh

Zimbabwe skipper Sean Williams, along with Craig Ervine, have gone into self-isolation after coming in contact with family members who recently tested positive for COVID-19. The duo are now expected to miss Zimbabwe's one-off Test against Bangladesh, which begins on July 7 in Harare.

With two experienced campaigners likely to miss out, Brendan Taylor could be in line to don the captain's role when his side take on Bangladesh.

Zimbabwe Cricket media manager Darlington Majonga gave an update regarding the situation and was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo:

"Sean Williams and Craig Ervine, part of Zimbabwe's 20-man squad announced last week, could not join the squad. They had to self-isolate after both came into contact with family members who tested positive for Covid. According to national health protocols, they had to self-isolate."

ANNOUNCEMENT | @ZimCricketv has named the following 20-man squad for the Ispahani Test Match, powered by Toffee, between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh scheduled for 7-11 July at Harare Sports Club . . .#ZIMvBAN | #OnlyTest | #IspahaniTest | #VisitZimbabwe | #BowlOutCovid19 pic.twitter.com/HJ3iHyRZq7 — Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) July 1, 2021

Zimbabwe have announced a 20-man squad, comprising of four uncapped players, for the one-off Test against Bangladesh. With Sean Williams and Craig Ervine likely to be unavailable, batters Joylord Gumbie and Dion Myers could make their debuts tomorrow.

"An exciting time for Zimbabwe cricket" - Brendan Taylor

Brendan Taylor

In the absence of Sean Williams and Craig Ervine, a lot will depend on Brendan Taylor on the batting front. But the 35-year-old is excited about the prospect of youngsters getting their chances against Bangladesh. Taylor was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo:

"We are missing a few experienced players but we have some young and exciting players coming through, It is a great opportunity for them to see where they stand. It is an exciting time for Zimbabwe cricket."

Zimbabwe and Bangladesh have won seven games against each other in the longest format, with three matches in draws. However, the Asian outfit have been the dominant force in recent times, winning six of their last seven Tests against their African counterparts.

Zimbabwe will be keen to come up with a good performance after they lost their last two Tests against Pakistan by big margins.

ICYMI: The two-day practice match between 🇿🇼 Select XI and Bangladeshis ended in a draw at @TakashingaCric yesterday.



Bangladeshis 3⃣1⃣3⃣-2⃣d & 2⃣2⃣-0⃣after 7.1 overs

🇿🇼 Select XI 2⃣0⃣2⃣ after 74.5 overs#IspahaniCricketSeries | #VisitZimbabwe | #BowlOutCovid19 — Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) July 5, 2021

