Seattle Orcas vs Texas Super Kings, Qualifier: Who won today's match in MLC 2023?

Seattle Orcas (SEA) beat Texas Super Kings (TSK) by nine wickets in the Major League Cricket (MPL) 2023 Qualifier at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas.

The much-anticipated semifinal clash between the Seattle Orcas and the Texas Super Kings turned out to be a one-sided affair in favor of the Orcas. Demonstrating their tournament-long prowess, the Orcas once again asserted their dominance by securing a convincing win and solidifying their spot in the final.

The Orcas' decision to field first paid off as their bowlers showcased a stellar performance. The disciplined and precise bowling attack left the Super Kings' batters floundering to find their groove. They skilfully scalping out wickets in regular intervals, thwarting the Super Kings from establishing any game-saving partnerships.

Posting a mere total of 126 on the board, the Texas Super Kings were unable to perform at their highest level. The credit for this goes to the Orcas' bowlers, who effectively implemented their strategies and maintained consistent pressure during the entire innings. Andrew Tye picked up three wickets, giving off 32 runs at an economy of 8. The veteran all-rounder, Imad Wasim, impressed with two wickets at an economy of 5.80.

Quinton de Kock's unstoppable blitz propels Seattle Orcas to the MLC 2023 final

Quinton de Kock, the explosive South African batter, made his intentions clear as he stepped onto the crease for the Seattle Orcas. Right from the start, he displayed remarkable aggression and precision by effortlessly dispatching the bowlers from the Super Kings to all corners of the ground. The Orcas, needing only 127 for victory, already had the command of the game in their hands!

De Kock's innings left the Texas Super Kings' bowlers dumbfounded and in pursuit of solutions. His unbeaten knock of 88* off 50 showcased his ability for power-hitting and superb shot selection.

Nauman Anwar, the other opener was sent back to the dugout cheaply, making only 2 off 6 balls. Then Shehan Jayasuriya (31*) came in and provided support to De Kock on the other end. The duo ensured Orcas chased down the score in 15 overs.

Now, it is the Texas Super Kings' turn to once again strive for the final. They will be up against the winners of Eliminator i.e., MI New York in the Challenger game tomorrow at Dallas.

SEA vs TSK Qualifier: Who won Player of the Match in today's MLC 2023 match?

"I didn’t really want to come back tomorrow and play another game. Wanted to get some golf in tomorrow. We haven’t had much practice time here, one or two practices. Just strung back everything I did before. Pretty sure there will be one or two celebrations. Would love to finish off this tournament on top!” - Quinton De Kock at post-match presentation after winning the Player of the Match award.

The above statements made by Quinton de Kock at the post-match celebration help us to understand his aggressive approach from the very time he came onto the field as an opener for Seattle Orcas. The southpaw smashed 88* off 50, with 10 fours and four sixes to take his side home.

Now for sure, he has ensured proper rest for himself and the rest of his team before they go into action for one last time in this tournament on the final day!

The final promises to be a thrilling contest as the Seattle Orcas await their challenger from the upcoming Challenger match.