Former batter Mohammad Kaif has defended under-fire India captain Rohit Sharma ahead of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. The 44-year-old pointed out that Rohit was the second-highest run-getter in the 2023 ODI World Cup, having scored nearly 600 runs. He was only behind Virat Kohli, who amassed 765 runs.

The cricketer-turned-commentator further took the example of Rohit's blistering knock against Pakistan to explain his importance at the top order for the Men in Blue.

The remarks came after Rohit Sharma's poor form, having managed 164 runs at an average of 10.93 in his last 15 Test innings, including a half-century. The 37-year-old was the leading run-scorer in the three-match ODI series in Sri Lanka last year. He scored 157 runs, averaging 52.33 but India lost the series by a 0-2 margin.

Mohammad Kaif said on his YouTube channel [6:20]:

"It was a World Cup match in Ahmedabad, with lakhs of spectators. India vs Pakistan and Shaheen Afridi had dismissed Rohit Sharma several times before, so there was pressure. He tackled it with feet adjustments. He played straight shots, flicked, and set the tone for India. He’s done it several times for India. He wants to go out there and attack. He’s like, ‘You guys follow me, I want to make the most of the first 10 overs.’"

He continued:

"In that match, Pakistan failed to make a comeback after Shaheen Afridi was hammered in the beginning. Rohit attacks in the first over. He smashed six sixes in that match, scored around 86 off 63 balls and won the game for India."

"He played the World Cup very well, and became the second-highest run-getter after Virat Kohli, who scored 759 runs. Rohit had 597 runs. Our two players are among the greats, their contributions were big in the World Cup," Kaif added.

"India would’ve won the World Cup" - Mohammad Kaif says Rohit Sharma's wicket was turning point of 2023 ODI World Cup

Mohammad Kaif believes that Rohit Sharma's wicket was the turning point of the 2023 ODI World Cup. He reckoned that India would’ve won the match had Rohit added 30 more runs to the total. He said in the above video [7:45]:

"If Rohit Sharma had played five more overs in the final [against Australia], India would’ve won the World Cup. The form he was in, batting on 47, he had stretched the score to 70 in the first 10 overs. If he had stayed a bit longer, his score would’ve been around 70 and India would’ve reached around 270 or 280.

"It’s a completely different thing to chase 240 than 280 in the final. His wicket was the turning point when he got out to Maxwell and India lost the World Cup final."

Kaif further credited Rohit for asking former head coach Rahul Dravid to stay till the 2024 T20 World Cup and leading India to the trophy.

"He asked coach Rahul Dravid to stay. He went to play the T20 World Cup as an opener and smashed 29 runs in the first over of the final. India won the World Cup after six months," he said.

The 2025 Champions Trophy will begin on February 19.

