Second ODI between Australia and West Indies suspended after positive COVID-19 case 

The COVID-19 virus has played spoilsport yet again as the second ODI between Australia and West Indies has been suspended after a positive case surfaced minutes before the play began. Authorities acted swiftly and called off the game after learning about the infiltration of the COVID-19 virus in the bio bubble.

Both teams will now have to stay in isolation for the next couple of days and test negative on multiple occasions for things to restore to normalcy. According to cricket.com.au, the positive case is not from the Australian squad. The boards are yet to make an official statement to reveal the identity of the player infected with the virus in the bio bubble.

Before the suspension of the game due to unforeseen circumstances, the toss had already taken place. West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard won the toss and chose to bat first.

The home team rested Shimron Hetmyer and slotted in the dependable Shai Hope in the top order. Hope is making a comeback after an injury issue. He last played a white ball game for West Indies in March.

Australia, on the other hand, made one change to their line-up from the previous game. They handed a debut to Riley Meredith, who replaced Wes Agar in the playing XI. Finch presented Meredith with his cap moments before the toss. The Punjab Kings pacer will be feeling unlucky as he will have to wait a little longer to make his debut for the Australian team.

Squads for the West Indies-Australia ODI series

West Indies ODI Squad: Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Mohammed, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran (w), Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Hayden Walsh, Akeal Hosein, Sheldon Cottrell, Fabian Allen, Shai Hope, Anderson Phillip, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd

Australia ODI Squad: Josh Philippe, Ben McDermott, Mitchell Marsh, Moises Henriques, Alex Carey (w/c), Ashton Turner, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Ashton Agar, Josh Hazlewood, Daniel Christian, Jason Behrendorff, Andrew Tye, Mitchell Swepson, Wes Agar, Riley Meredith

