Team India captain Rohit Sharma was heard discussing about BCCI's revised player guidelines with Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar during the press conference to announce the Champions Trophy squad on Saturday, January 18. He was heard telling the former India pacer that he will have to wait back after the presser to discuss about the rules with the BCCI secretary.

Following India's 3-1 drubbing in Australia in the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the BCCI reportedly issued a 10-point policy guideline for players. The new rules make it mandatory for players to feature in domestic cricket to be eligible for national selection. Restrictions have also been put in place on presence of family members and personal staff during tours.

At the press conference to announce India's 15-member Champions Trophy squad, Rohit was irked at a query about the BCCI guidelines and told a reporter that he will speak about it only when it becomes official. The 37-year-old was also heard discussing about the updated player policy with Agarkar. The Indian captain told the chief selector in the midst of the press conference:

"Mereko toh aur ek dedh ghanta baithna padega wapas abhi iske baad. Secretary ke saath mereko baithna padega thoda discuss karne ke liye. Yeh sab cheez, family wamily ka. Ab sab mereko bol rahe hai ki yaar."

("I will have to sit for another hour, hour and a half after this press conference. Will have to discuss about this family rule and other stuff with him. Everyone is asking me.")

A number of media reports put out a 10-point policy guideline reportedly formulated by the BCCI. Apart from making it mandatory for players to feature in domestic cricket, the rules also stated that 'on tours of 45 days or more, players' immediate families - partners and children (up to 18 years old) - can be with them for no more than 14 days'.

Rohit Sharma confirms availability for Mumbai's Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match

During the press conference, the Indian Test and ODI captain confirmed that he will feature in Mumbai's Ranji Trophy 2024-25 clash against Jammu & Kashmir, which will be played from January 23-26. Asked about his availability for the match, Rohit replied:

"Yes, I will play."

The Indian batter's previous appearance in a Ranji Trophy match was in November 2015, against Uttar Pradesh. The right-hander endured a disastrous Test tour of Australia, managing only 31 runs in five innings.

