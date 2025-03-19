Security guard brutally thrashes fan during Entertainers Cricket League 2025 match [Watch]

An unfortunate incident occured during an ECL (Entertainers Cricket League) 2025 match, where a security guard was seen brutally trashing a fan. The league came to an end on Sunday, March 16.

The security guard, from one side of the barricade, was seen trashing a fan, who was on the other side. He grabbed the fan by his clothing and was beating him up while the fan was also trying to defend himself, which led to an ugly physical spat

A third person had to step in between to stop the security guard eventually, who was still furious at the fan. The fan can also be seen arguing back even after the guard stopped trashing him in the end.

The guard was then taken away from the spot by the third person, bringing the matter to a close. However, the video of the incident has been put up on social media, as can be seen in a post by a user on X (formerly Twitter) below -

The Entertainers Cricket League is a creator based cricket league which brings together popular YouTubers, Instagram influencers, streamers, and digital stars on the cricket field.

Chennai Smashers win Entertainers Cricket League 2025

Chennai Smashers won the 2025 edition of the Entertainers Cricket League. Chennai Smashers faced Bangalore Bashers in the final of the tournament in Delhi.

Batting first, Bangalore Bashers managed to score just 83 runs and were bundled out in 7.2 overs. Tanush Sethy (25) and Ketan Patel (24) were the major contributors for them with the bat as Mahesh Keshawala grabbed 3/24 for Chennai Smashers.

The Smashers then made absolute light-work of the chase, scaling the target down in just five overs with all 10 wickets intact. Gulshan Nain scored an unbeaten 53, while Rahul Bisht was unbeaten on 25.

Mahesh Keshwala was named 'Player of the Match' after tbe Entertainers Cricket League 2025 final. Moreover, he also won the 'Bowler of the Tournament' award for his consistent performances with the ball throughout the league.

