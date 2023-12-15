Ahmed Shahzad announced his retirement from the Pakistan Super League (PSL) after being unpicked at the recent players draft for the upcoming season.

The 32-year-old Pakistani batter levied heavy criticism on the PSL franchises and stated that all six teams have collectively conspired to keep him away from the league. Shahzad has played for Quetta Gladiators in the 2016, 2017, 2019, and 2020 PSL seasons. He played for Multan Sultans for one year in between in 2018.

Across 45 matches in PSL, Ahmed Shahzad 1077 runs at an average of 26.26, including nine half-centuries. He also won the PSL trophy in 2019 with Quetta Gladiators. The right-hander scored 341 runs at an average of 51 to play a crucial role in his team's winning campaign.

Ahmed Shahzad has not been able to get a chance in the league over the past few years. After not being picked at the recent PSL 2024 draft, Shahzad expressed his frustration through a post on X and revealed his decision to quit the league. He wrote:

“I'm parting ways and saying goodbye to Pakistan Super League for my own self-respect. I've never played for money and will never do it. While many chose international leagues across the globe, I decided to grind in the domestic circuit to prove my love for the game, and to wear the Green Flag again. I'm taking this decision keeping money out of it (was offered several contracts to play leagues yet chose Pakistan).

He continued:

“I will not play the PSL again with these six teams. It seems like a shared responsibility to keep me away from PSL, and all franchises have shaken hands. Lastly, I'm thankful to all the support I've received from my fans across the world. I can only assure one thing and that's never giving in to unfair demands or accept anything which lets my country down.”

"I exactly know the reasons why I'm not made part of the PSL, whole country, and my fans will know it very soon"- Ahmed Shahzad

Ahmed Shahzad bid adieu to PSL with an emotional note, which read:

"A heartfelt goodbye to Pakistan Super League! I'm writing this note which I thought I wouldn't be writing this year. Another PSL draft goes by and same old story - didn't get picked.

Shahzad also expressed gratitude to the god, by writing:

"God knows why! But they plan, and Allah plans. Indeed ALLAH is the best of Planners...

On the reasons behind his frustration, he continued:

"I have tried really hard by giving it all in domestic circuit consistently in last few years, and did reasonably well in the National T20 Cup just before the PSL draft. There seems a deliberate effort to keep me out, even when franchises have opted for other performers with inferior numbers than me."

He added:

"But when everything is pre-planned so it doesn't really matter. I don't know whose responsibility it is to get top domestic performers in the PSL then. But I exactly know the reasons why I'm not made part of the PSL - the whole country, and my fans will know it very soon."

After making his international cricket debut in 2009, Ahmed Shahzad has represented Pakistan in 13 Tests, 81 ODIs, and 59 T20Is. He last played for Pakistan in 2019 during a T20I match against Sri Lanka in Lahore.