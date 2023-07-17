“Sehwag was the easiest to dismiss” - Former Pakistan pacer makes tall claim while recalling incident from 2005 series 

Former Pakistan pacer Rana Naved-ul-Hasan has claimed that Virender Sehwag was the easiest batter to dismiss in the Indian team during his playing days, while Rahul Dravid was the toughest.

While recalling the six-match ODI series in India in 2005, which Pakistan clinched 4-2, Rana claimed that he predicted getting Sehwag’s wicket in one of the games during a chat with Inzamam-ul-Haq and got him out next ball.

Speaking on the Nadir Ali Podcast, Rana boasted about the incident.

“There was a match where Sehwag was playing well. I was the player of the tournament. The series was such that we were trailing 2-0. It was a best-five [six] series. In one of the games, Sehwag was hitting big. They almost scored 300. I asked Inzy bhai to give me the ball. I bowled a slow bouncer,” he said.

The 45-year-old claimed that he sledged the Indian opener and foxed him into a false stroke.

The former right-arm pacer continued:

“I went up to him and said ‘You don’t know how to play. Had you been in Pakistan, I don’t think you would have ever made it to the international team. He said a few things back to me. On my way back I told Inzi bhai… ‘Next ball, he is getting out’. He was surprised. I bowled a back-of-the-hand slower ball, and an infuriated Sehwag tried to hit it big but holed out. The wicket was so important that we won that match. These are certain tricks of the fast bowler.”

Rana then proclaimed:

“Sehwag was the easiest to dismiss and the most difficult to bowl at was Rahul Dravid.”

The former Pakistan fast bowler was the Player of the Series in the ODIs against India for claiming 15 wickets at an average of 16.40.

Rana Naved-ul-Hasan’s career stats

Rana was a highly-rated pace bowler in the 2000s. However, he could not fulfill his potential. In 74 ODIs, he claimed 110 wickets at an average of 29.28, with six four-fers and one five-wicket haul.

He also played nine Tests and four T20Is, claiming 18 and five wickets, respectively.