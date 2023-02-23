"Semifinal run-outs hurt more than breakups"- Heartbroken fans react as India crash out of Women's T20 World Cup semifinals 

It was the same old story for Team India once again in a knockout game as they fell short by just 5 runs against Australia in the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal on Thursday.

Chasing a record target of 173 to win, the Women in Blue fell short by just five runs in a chase where they succumbed to the required run rate towards the end.

India lost in a similar situation against the same opposition in the Commonwealth Games gold medal match, which makes this a painful deja vu for them.

Fans on Twitter were heartbroken to see their team lose despite getting so close and also continuously recalled the unfortunate run-out of Harmanpreet Kaur. Twitterati even compared it to MS Dhoni's run-out in similar fashion during the 2019 Men's T20 World Cup.

Here are some of the reactions:

Akash Deshpande @akashd7781 I want to say only we , India could’ve come this close against the mighty Aussies, but I won’t. We will never win if field like this, we will never win if drop catches, we will never if bowl full tosses. Yes, we should intent with the bat but heartbreaking stuff man! I want to say only we , India could’ve come this close against the mighty Aussies, but I won’t. We will never win if field like this, we will never win if drop catches, we will never if bowl full tosses. Yes, we should intent with the bat but heartbreaking stuff man!

Sagar @sagarcasm These semi final run outs hurt more than break ups These semi final run outs hurt more than break ups https://t.co/F7u29MiKib

Ananya Chaudhary @ananya_71 Ananya Upendran @a_upendran11



Today, it was a skill thing. And of that, we can be proud.



One day… Didn’t fold. Didn’t crumble.Today, it was a skill thing. And of that, we can be proud.One day… Didn’t fold. Didn’t crumble. Today, it was a skill thing. And of that, we can be proud.One day… ❤️ How did we not crumble under pressure? Same old story everytime. We will never improve if we keep saying well played nonsense after such performance with the bowl and especially fielding. You can't be bottling up 39(33) run chases. Nonsense game awareness from Deepti. twitter.com/a_upendran11/s… How did we not crumble under pressure? Same old story everytime. We will never improve if we keep saying well played nonsense after such performance with the bowl and especially fielding. You can't be bottling up 39(33) run chases. Nonsense game awareness from Deepti. twitter.com/a_upendran11/s…

Sir BoiesX 🕯 @BoiesX45



#INDWvsAUSW We lost the match because of our bad fielding. Australians fielding was 100 times better than Us . Mood off We lost the match because of our bad fielding. Australians fielding was 100 times better than Us . Mood off 💔#INDWvsAUSW https://t.co/f10NIUr0oC

Yogi Says @imyogi_26

Harmanpreet Kaur 🤝🏻 MS Dhoni

This is more than Pain 🙂



#INDWvsAUSW #T20WomensWorldCup Jersey No. 7. Captain. WC - SF. LUCKHarmanpreet Kaur 🤝🏻 MS DhoniThis is more than Pain 🙂 Jersey No. 7. Captain. WC - SF. LUCK 💔Harmanpreet Kaur 🤝🏻 MS Dhoni This is more than Pain 🙂#INDWvsAUSW #T20WomensWorldCup https://t.co/Hbzb7b38ob

_Anshuman17 @Rishabians17

Har baar Jeeta hua match haar jaate hain hum

#INDWvAUSW 2017, CWG final, this 2023 Semi FinalHar baar Jeeta hua match haar jaate hain hum 2017, CWG final, this 2023 Semi Final Har baar Jeeta hua match haar jaate hain hum 💔#INDWvAUSW

Harmanpreet Kaur's run-out was the turning point in India's chase

The 173 target looked even bigger when openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana were both back in the hut with just 15 runs on the board. Yastika Bhatia's run-out made it even worse for the Women in Blue, and it looked like they would be bundled out pretty easily.

However, this was when captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues stitched up a brilliant partnership.

The duo took the game to Australia, and at the half-way stage, they needed just 80 runs to win from 60 balls. Rodrigues departed for 43 at the wrong time, but until Harmanpreet was there at the crease, no real scare loomed large.

Just then, a combination of casual running and bad luck hurt India badly as Harmanpreet was run out at a very crucial juncture. She tried to drag the bat, but the bat got stuck, and she was short of her crease.

This is when it all began to crumble as the likes of Richar Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, and Sneh Rana couldn't apply the finishing touches to the chase. This loss will hurt the Women in Blue, especially because they had a chance to topple the mighty Aussies and get one step closer to that elusive ICC Trophy.

