“Send Washington Sundar at No. 3” - R Ashwin picks India’s playing 11 for ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Former all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin has an interesting choice for India's playing 11 ahead of the fourth Test against England. The match begins on Wednesday, July 23, at Old Trafford, Manchester.

As India have prioritized batting depth, Ashwin feels Washington Sundar should play at number three. A bold and interesting move, it could also allow them to bring in Kuldeep Yadav. The veteran believes Kuldeep can play the role of a fourth seamer.

"If you have a lot of faith on Washington Sundar's batting send him at No.3 and play Kuldeep Yadav. You bring Sai Sudharsan for Karun Nair or send Sundar. I would say play Washington, Jadeja is also there, then play Sai or Dhruv Jurel, go with one less specialist bowler and back your spinner. The fourth fast bowler role, play that with Kuldeep," he said on his YouTube channel 'Ash ki Baat'. (10:02)

Ashwin added that India may not have the batting depth till number nine if they play Kuldeep. However, he deemed the wrist-spinner as a fine card who should be given an opportunity with the series on the line. He feels the visitors can use Kuldeep in the role of a fourth seamer as he can be effective, particularly in the second innings.

Weighing in on the number three conundrum, Ashwin feels that India should continue with Karun Nair.

"If you don't look at Sai Sudharsan as your No.3 or an opener, then there was no need to play him at that position in the first Test. If you wanted Karun, he should have played at No.3 right away. You played him at three and removed him and the next two Tests Karun has batted there. Karun has looked elegant and solid till he got out. It did not look like he was hurried or under pressure. He will want to make a big score and seal his spot. I would dearly like to see him get all five Tests," he said. (15:14)

The veteran off-spinner believes that Karun should get the entire series and only then be judged. Moreover, he feels that should Sai Sudharsan come back and fail, it will leave India with nothing and a continued search for another number three. He would prefer Karun to get a long rope, as he has played two games at the position now.

Ashwin fears India will extend the batting again

India faced a huge blow with all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy being ruled out for the remainder of the series. Ashwin feels the visitors will go for a like-for-like replacement and bring in all-rounder Shardul Thakur to maintain the batting depth. Shardul played the first Test at Headingley but was dropped soon after.

"I am worried that we might extend our batting again. Think the like-for-like replacement of Nitish Kumar Reddy is Shardul, play Shardul. I have a suspicion that Shardul will play in place of Nitish," he reckoned. (13:48)

India have called up pacer Anshul Kamboj as cover for the injured Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh. Ashwin feels Anshul should get an opportunity in place of Akash Deep. Anshul has been exceptional in domestic cricket, picking up 79 wickets from 24 first-class games at an average of 22.88.

However, given that Anshul has not played at the international level yet, he feels the visitors may bring Prasidh Krishna back. Prasidh played the first two Tests but did not create much of an impact, proving expensive.

