Senior Women's Inter Zonal One Day Trophy 2024: Most runs and wickets after West Zone vs Central Zone (Updated) ft. Anuja Patil and Poonam Yadav

West Zone faced Central Zone in the final of the Senior Women’s Inter Zonal One Day Trophy 2024 on Friday, February 9. Central Zone won the toss and elected to bowl at the Vadodara International Cricket Stadium in Kotambi.

West Zone lost their first wicket for just 23 runs in the form of Yastika Bhatia, who made 16 runs off 13 deliveries. Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues added 60 runs for the second wicket. Both the batter made 30-plus runs.

West Zone lost a couple of quick wickets that pushed them to backfoot. Anuja Patil played a crucial role down the order with her knock of 54 runs off 80 deliveries and remained unbeaten. West Zone posted a total of 206 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 50 overs.

Poonam Yadav was the pick of the bowlers and took four wickets in 10 overs. Mansi Joshi took two wickets, while Sonam Kalal picked one wicket.

The trio of Nuzhat Parween, Nikita Singh, and Mona Meshram gave Central Zone a dominant start. Tanuja Kanwar remained unbeaten on 37 runs off 33 deliveries and helped the team chase down the target of 207 runs.

Central Zone won the match in 49.2 overs with three wickets in hand. Poonam Yadav won the Player of the Match award for her bowling performance.

Senior Women's Inter Zonal One Day Trophy 2024 Most Runs List

Pos Player Matches Inns Runs NO HS AVG SR 100 50 4S 6S 1 Y H Bhatia 6 6 349 - 151 58.17 111.85 1 1 51 8 2 Amanjot Kaur 4 4 291 2 136* 145.5 90.37 1 1 32 3 3 Jemimah Rodrigues 6 6 273 2 100 68.25 92.54 1 2 32 0 4 Shafali Verma"}">Shafali Verma 5 5 246 1 133* 61.5 138.98 1 1 27 12 5 Arundathi Reddy 5 5 226 - 82 45.2 81.29 0 3 21 2 6 Radha Yadav 6 4 206 1 106* 68.67 114.44 1 1 20 5 7 S S Mandhana 4 4 203 - 136 50.75 95.3 1 0 22 5 8 D Hemalatha 6 5 196 1 80 49 82.35 0 2 18 4 9 A A Patil 5 4 188 1 68 62.67 82.09 0 2 13 1 10 Deepti 5 5 187 - 109 37.4 69.25 1 0 26 0

Yastika Bhatia remained in first place and finished as the leading run-scorer this season. She scored 349 runs in six matches at an average of 58.17 and a strike rate of 111.85.

Amanjot Kaur was in second place and amassed 291 runs in four matches at an average of 145.50 and a strike rate of 90.37.

Jemimah Rodrigues jumped to third place from fourth and made 273 runs in six matches at an average of 68.25. Shafali Verma slipped to fourth position and had 246 runs to her name in five games at an average of 61.50.

Arundathi Reddy remained in fifth place and made 226 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 81.29. Anuja Patil was the highest scorer in the final and finished in ninth place with 188 runs in five matches.

Senior Women's Inter Zonal One Day Trophy 2024 Most Wickets List

Pos Player Matches Wkts Runs BBI Avg Eco SR 4w 5w 1 Poonam Yadav 6 16 181 6 11.31 3.58 18.93 1 1 2 A A Patil 5 10 146 4 14.6 3.31 26.4 1 0 3 Tanuja P Kanwer 5 10 185 4 18.5 3.93 28.2 1 0 4 Deepti 5 9 131 4 14.55 3.26 26.77 1 0 5 Vinaya 2 8 43 5 5.37 3.22 10 0 1 6 Mannat Kashyap 5 8 194 4 24.25 4.12 35.25 1 0 7 Radha Yadav 6 8 223 3 27.87 4.76 35.12 0 0 8 Saika Ishaque 5 7 90 3 12.85 2.57 30 0 0 9 Monica 5 7 172 4 24.57 4.09 36 1 0 10 Arundathi Reddy 5 7 195 2 27.85 5.49 30.42 0 0

Poonam Yadav finished as the leading wicket-taker this season and took 16 wickets in six matches at an average of 11.31. Anuja Patil jumped to second position list on this list from third. She took 10 wickets in five matches at an average of 14.60.

Tanuja Kanwer slipped to third place and took 10 wickets in five matches at an average of 18.50. Deepti Sharma and Vinaya finished in the next two places and took nine and eight wickets, respectively.

