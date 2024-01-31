Senior Women's Inter Zonal One Day Trophy 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after East Zone vs West Zone, Match 3

Central Zone beat North East Zone in the first match of the Senior Women’s Inter Zonal One Day Trophy 2024 and, thereby, took the number one spot on the points table. Central Zone now have four points with a positive net run rate of 2.360.

North East Zone, on the other hand, are now languishing at the bottom of the table with a negative net run rate of -2.360. West Zone beat East Zone in their first match of the tournament and take the number two spot on the points tally.

West Zone have accumulated four points with a net run rate of 1.055. On the other hand, the East Zone find themselves second from the bottom with a negative run rate of -1.055.

At number three is North Zone, who beat South Zone in their first game. With that win, North Zone also accumulated four points with a net run-rate of 0.660.

On the other hand, South Zone find themselves at number four after a defeat in their first match of the tournament.

Central Zone, West Zone, and North Zone off the blocks

In the first match of the Senior Women’s Inter Zonal One Day Trophy 2024, Central Zone women took on North East Zone Women on Tuesday. A stellar bowling performance from the Central Zone led to the latter managing only 110 runs in 50 overs in the first innings.

Meghna Singh starred with the ball for Central Zone, claiming three wickets for 26 runs in 10 overs. Besides, the likes of Sonam Yadav and Sneh Rana claimed two wickets each.

Debasmitta Dutta top-scored with the bat for North East Zone as she scored 36 runs in 120 deliveries. However, she found little support from the other end. Monicadevi Ningthoojam was the second-best batter from the team with a score of 13 off 24 balls.

In reply, Central Zone chased down the target in just 23.1 overs. Nuzhat Parween played an unbeaten knock of 51 off 60 balls. Mona Meshram also remained unbeaten on 15 off 26 deliveries.

The second game of the day saw North Zone women take on South Zone women. Batting first, North Zone put up a formidable score of 285 runs on the board. Skipper Shafali Varma led from the front as she played an outstanding knock of 64 runs in just 59 deliveries.

Tanisha Ohlan also wreaked havoc with the bat, smashing 97 off just 88 deliveries. Her knock was laced with 11 fours and one six. Besides, the likes of Amanjot Kaur (23 off 25) and Shweta Sehrawat (24 off 38) came up with handy contributions as well.

As far as South Zone’s bowling was concerned, Tarannum Pathan was the pick of the bowlers as she claimed three for 58 in 10 overs. Arundhati Reddy also chipped in with two wickets. In pursuit of the target, South Zone was restricted to 252 runs in the second innings.

Sneha Deepthi played a handy knock of 49 off 56 balls, while Arundhati Reddy made a valuable contribution of 82 off 89. However, the other batters failed to hit the straps, and South Zone, as a result, fell 33 runs short in the end.

North Zone exhibited a combined bowling effort as five bowlers. Sarla Devi, Mannat Kashyap, Amanjot Kaur, Priya Mishra, and Shafali Verma picked up two wickets each.

East Zone women took on West Zone women in the third game of the Senior Women’s Inter Zonal One Day Trophy 2024 tournament. Riding on an outstanding 109-run knock from skipper Deepti Sharma, East Zone posted a competitive score of 264 runs in the first innings.

Uma Chetry also scored a half-century, while the likes of Sushree Dibyadarshini (31) and Jintimani Kalita (26) also came up with handy contributions.

Anuja Patil was the pick of the bowlers for West Zone as she claimed three wickets for 52 runs in 10 overs. The total didn’t prove enough in the end as West Zone chased down the score in just 41.4 overs with seven wickets remaining.

Smriti Mandhana played a match-winning knock of 136 runs in 118 balls. Yastika Bhatia gave her good support with 42 while Jemimah Rodrigues contributed with a crucial 72-run knock in 79 balls. For East Zone, Saika Ishaque claimed two wickets for 28 runs in seven overs.

