Senior Women's Inter Zonal One Day Trophy 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after South Zone vs North East Zone, Match 15

The final round of the Senior Women’s Inter Zonal One Day Trophy 2024 was played on February 7 in Vadodara. West Zone defeated North Zone in the 13th match whereas Central Zone beat East Zone in the 14th match. South Zone defeated North East Zone in the 15th match of the competition.

With the win over North Zone, West Zone remained unbeaten in the league stages of the Senior Women’s Inter Zona One Day Trophy 2024. They won all five of their games and finished at the top of the table with 20 points to qualify for the final.

Central Zone grabbed their fourth win of the competition and qualified for the final alongside West Zone. Central Zone finished second in the points table with 16 points to their name. East Zone, South Zone and North Zone finished with eight points each.

East Zone finished third in the points table with a net run rate of 0.695 whereas South Zone finished fourth with a net run rate of -0.188. North Zone finish with a net run rate of -0.472 and sit below South Zone in the points table.

North East Zone had a miserable time in the Senior Women’s Inter Zonal One Day Trophy 2024. They failed to win a single game and finished at the bottom of the points table with zero points and a net run rate of -3.577.

Central Zone book a place in the final alongside West Zone

The 13th match of the Senior Women’s Inter Zonal One Day Trophy 2024 was a high-scoring one. After electing to bat first, North Zone posted 280 on the board, thanks to a wonderful ton from Amanjot Kaur (136*). Shraddha Pokharkar grabbed a fifer for West Zone.

In reply, Yastika Bhatia (151) hit a brilliant ton and fifties from Shivali Shinde (50) and Jemimah Rodrigues (52*) helped West Zone chase down the total in the 43rd over. With this seven-wicket win, West Zone remained unbeaten and qualified for the final.

In the 14th match, Central Zone were asked to bat first. Bharati Fulmali top-scored with 65 but they kept losing wickets at regular intervals as they got bundled out on 181. Saika Ishaque grabbed three wickets for East Zone.

Skipper Deepti Sharma top-scored with 46 for East Zone while chasing but the other batters faltered as they got knocked over on 142 to lose the game by 39 runs. Poonam Yadav and Ss Kalal grabbed three scalps each for Central Zone as they sealed a place in the final of the tournament.

The last league game saw North East Zone bowling first and they did a fine job of knocking over South Zone on 173. Shabnam played a fighting knock of 50* for South Zone. It was a collective effort from the North East Zone bowlers.

The North East Zone batters failed to get going while chasing. Only two of their batters got to double digits as they got dismissed on a paltry total of 93 to lose the game by 80 runs. Vinaya bowled beautifully for South Zone and picked up a fifer.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App