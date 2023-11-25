Senior Women's Inter Zonal T20 Trophy 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Central Zone vs South Zone, Match 3

A total of three matches were played on the opening day of the Women's Inter Zonal T20 2023. East Zone faced West Zone in the first match. The second game saw North East Zone take on North Zone, while Central Zone locked horns with South Zone in the third tie.

North Zone won their first game of the season and are currently in the first place. They have a net run rate of +5.550. South Zone and East Zone also won their first matches, respectively, and are in the next two places on the points tally. They have a net run rate of +1.250 and 1.075, respectively.

West Zone, Central Zone, and North East Zone have occupied the last three places on the points table, with a net run rate of -1.075, -1.250, and -5.550, respectively.

Senior Women's Inter Zonal T20 Trophy 2023: Day 1 Results

In the first encounter, East Zone won the toss and chose to bowl against West Zone. Humairaa Kaazi emerged as the lone contributor for West Zone, scoring 41 runs off 34 deliveries. No other batter reached the 15-run mark, and West Zone managed only 108 runs.

Deepti Sharma was the standout bowler for East Zone, securing three wickets for 20 runs. Saika Ishaque claimed two wickets, while Titas Sadhu and Mamta Paswan picked up one wicket each.

Ashwani and Deepti provided a solid start, contributing 38 runs for the first wicket for East Zone. Then, a partnership of 27 runs between Mita Paul and Uma Chetry for the sixth wicket guided the team to victory. East Zone secured the win by five wickets in 16.5 overs.

In the second game, North East Zone won the toss against North Zone and opted to field. Amanjot Kaur delivered an impressive performance, scoring 48* runs off 34 deliveries for North Zone, which helped the team 155/5 in 20 overs.

Kiranbala Haorungbam stood out as the leading bowler for North East Zone, claiming two wickets for 21 runs in four overs. Purni Maya Guruny secured one wicket.

However, North East Zone struggled badly with the bat and were bowled out for just 44 runs. Kashvee Gautam bowled exceptionally well, returning with 5/8 in four overs.

In the match between Central Zone and South Zone, Central Zone won the toss and chose to field. South Zone faced early setbacks, losing the first three wickets for under 20 runs.

The middle order, however, stabilized the innings, reaching 136/8 in 20 overs. Shikha Pandey top-scored with 36 runs off 28 deliveries. Renuka K Singh shined with the ball, taking three wickets for 17 runs in four overs for Central Zone.

In response, Central Zone struggled and was bowled out for just 111 runs, losing by 25 runs. No batter crossed the 25-run mark, and partnerships failed to build, with none exceeding 20 runs. S Anusha excelled as the top bowler for South Zone, claiming three wickets for 11 runs in four overs.