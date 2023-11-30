Senior Women's Inter Zonal T20 Trophy 2023: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Day 4 (Updated) ft. Sushma Verma and Shikha Pandey

The first and second matches of the Senior Women's Inter Zonal T20 Trophy on Day 4 (November 29) ended without a result. However, South Zone won the third game by nine wickets over North East Zone.

In the first game of the day, North Zone batted first and racked up 56/4 in 11 overs before rain ended the game without a result. Shifting our focus to the third game of the day, North East Zone batted first after losing the toss. They could only post a below-par total of 75/6 in 20 overs.

Debasmita Dutta's 24* off 51 balls and Linthoingambi Rajkumari's 24 off 19 were the standout performances with the bat for North East Zone. South Zone pacer Shikha Pandey was the wrecker-in-chief with a three-fer.

In response, South Zone finished the chase in just 11 overs, losing only one wicket. Openers V Sneha Deepthi (28), Purvaja P Verlekar (18), and no. 3 batter Yuvashri (22) were the crucial performers for South Zone.

On that note, let's take a look at the leading run-scorers and wicket-takes of the ongoing Senior Women's Inter Zonal T20 Trophy 2023.

Senior Women's Inter Zonal T20 Trophy 2023 most runs list

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Sushma Verma 4 4 2 99 47 49.5 108 91.67 - - 2 9 2 Bhavana Goplani 3 2 1 90 51 90 71 126.76 - 1 4 9 3 Ashwani Kumari 3 3 1 81 52 40.5 45 180 - 1 3 13 4 Amanjot Kaur 4 4 3 78 48 78 59 132.2 - - 1 9 5 Yastika Bhatia 4 3 - 70 54 23.33 60 116.67 - 1 - 14 6 Punam Raut 3 3 - 67 32 22.33 72 93.06 - - 1 9 7 Shafali Verma 4 4 - 67 60 16.75 59 113.56 - 1 2 9 8 Nabam Yapu 3 3 1 62 35 31 86 72.09 - - 1 6 9 Humeira Kazi 4 3 - 62 41 20.67 56 110.71 - - 1 6 10 Sneh Rana 3 3 1 59 41 29.5 70 84.29 - - - 4

North Zone keeper-batter Sushma Verma propelled from fifth to pole position after her 31-run unbeaten knock against West Zone, amassing 99 runs from four innings. West Zone batter Bhavana Goplani slipped one position to the second rank with 90 runs from two innings.

East Zone batter Ashwani slid to the third position, accumulating 81 runs from three innings at an average of 40.5. Amanjot Kaur (78) descended one spot to the fourth rank. West Zone keeper-batter Yastika Bhatia (70) slipped one slot to the fifth rank.

Punam Raut (67) and Shafali Varma (67) retained their sixth and seventh ranks respectively. North East Zone batter Nabam Yapu climbed up from 12th rank to the eighth spot, scoring 62 runs from three innings. Humeira Kazi (62) and Sneh Rana (59) slipped one position each to occupy the ninth and 10th ranks.

Senior Women's Inter Zonal T20 Trophy 2023 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Overs Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 MD 1 Titas Sadhu 3 3 11 29 6 4/6 4.83 2.64 11 1 - 2 2 Renuka Thakur 3 3 11 46 6 3/17 7.67 4.18 11 - - 2 3 Sayali Satghare 4 4 14 61 6 4/11 10.17 4.36 14 1 - - 4 Shikha Pandey 4 4 14 70 6 3/3 11.67 5 14 - - 2 5 Anusha Sundaresan 4 4 14.3 82 6 3/11 13.67 5.66 14.5 - - - 6 Shafali Verma 4 2 5.1 30 6 4/5 5 5.81 5.17 1 - - 7 Parunika Sisodia 4 3 9.5 58 6 2/13 9.67 5.9 9.83 - - - 8 Kashvee Gautam 1 1 4 8 5 5/8 1.6 2 4.8 - 1 - 9 Poonam Yadav 3 3 12 67 5 2/11 13.4 5.58 14.4 - - 2 10 Saika Ishaque 3 3 11 35 4 2/2 8.75 3.18 16.5 - - 3

East Zone bowler Titas Sadhu moved up to the top spot with six wickets at an average of 4.83. Central Zone pacer Renuka K Singh is second with six wickets, averaging 7.66.

Sayali Satghare (6) moved from the 26th position to make it to the third rank, averaging 10.17. South Zone's Shikha Pandey moved up from 18th rank to occupy the fourth spot, scalping six wickets at an average of 11.67.

S Anusha (6) moved up to the fifth slot. North Zone part-time spinner Shafali Verma slid from the top to the sixth position, scalping six wickets at an average of five.

Parunika Sisodia (6) slipped to the seventh rank at 9.67. Kashvee Gautam (5), Poonam Yadav (5), and Saika Ishaque (4) slid to the eighth, ninth, and 10th ranks, respectively.