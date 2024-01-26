Senior Women's One Day Trophy 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Railways vs Uttarakhand (Updated) ft. Sabbhineni Meghana

Railways played the final of the Senior Women's One Day Trophy 2024 against Uttarakhand on Friday, January 26, at the Infipro Sports Club Ground.

Uttarakhand won the toss and elected to bat and lost their first three wickets for just 10 runs. Sarika Koli and Kanchan Parihar added 42 runs for the fourth wicket and took the team’s total over the 50-run mark. They had a partnership of over 10 runs only once after this mark.

Uttarakhand were bundled out for 84 runs in 32.1 overs. Koli scored 25 runs off 35 deliveries and was the highest scorer. Renuka Singh, Sneh Rana, and Rajeshwari Gayakwad took two wickets each for Railways.

Railways didn’t have any trouble in winning this game and reached the target of 85 runs in just 22.1 overs with eight wickets in hand. Sabbhineni Meghana scored 46 runs off 48 deliveries and was the highest scorer. Rana won the Player of the Match award for her bowling performance.

Sabbhineni Meghana scored an unbeaten 46 runs off 48 deliveries in the final. She finished as the fourth-highest run-scorer for Railways this season.

Senior Women's One Day Trophy 2024 Most Runs List

POS PLAYER TEAM Matches Inns Runs NO HS AVG SR 100 50 4S 6S 1 Shweta Sehrawat DDCA 8 8 462 1 242 66 110.79 1 2 64 10 2 Pratika DDCA 8 7 411 1 141 68.5 91.94 2 2 45 9 3 Punam Raut"}">Punam Raut CAU 9 9 387 1 128* 48.38 82.16 1 3 42 0 4 T S Hasabnis MHCA 8 8 362 1 105 51.71 78.86 2 2 51 1 5 Tanisha Singh DDCA 8 7 359 2 107 71.8 104.97 1 3 43 1 6 Chitra Singh Jamwal JKCA 6 6 327 2 101* 81.75 65.79 2 2 37 0 7 Sarika Koli CAU 8 8 324 - 116 40.5 75.52 1 1 35 0 8 Mona RSPB 10 7 318 3 96* 79.5 89.07 0 3 33 2 9 Radha Yadav BCA 6 6 309 - 98 51.5 104.39 0 3 33 1 10 Kriti Gupta CSCS 6 6 293 4 90 146.5 87.2 0 3 34 1

Shweta Sehrawat finished as the leading run-scorer this season and made 462 runs at a strike rate of 110.79 in eight matches.

Pratika was in the next place on this list and scored 411 runs in eight matches at an average of 68.50.

Punam Raut scored 387 runs at a strike rate of 82.16 and finished as the third-highest run-scorer.

T S Hasabnis and Tanisha Singh were in the next two places on this list, scoring 362 and 359 runs, respectively.

Senior Women's One Day Trophy 2024 Most Wickets List

POS PLAYER TEAM Matches Inns WKTS Ovs Runs BBI AVG ECON SR 4W 5W 1 Priya Mishra DDCA 8 8 23 58.4 227 4 9.86 3.86 15.3 3 0 2 S B Pokharkar MHCA 8 8 18 57.3 211 5 11.72 3.66 19.16 1 1 3 K R Zanzad VCA 9 9 18 80.5 229 5 12.72 2.83 26.94 0 1 4 Vinaya KCA 6 6 17 49.3 182 5 10.7 3.67 17.47 2 1 5 Krishna D Patel GUCA 7 7 17 64.1 199 4 11.7 3.1 22.64 1 0 6 Tarang Jha CAM 7 7 17 61.1 284 4 16.7 4.64 21.58 2 0 7 Asha S CAP 7 7 16 62.1 186 5 11.62 2.99 23.31 1 1 8 Vaishnavi Sharma MPCA 7 5 15 46.1 123 5 8.2 2.66 18.46 0 1 9 Sonam Yadav UPCA 6 6 15 57 113 7 7.53 1.98 22.8 0 1 10 Priya Kumari PCA 6 6 15 37.3 137 5 9.13 3.65 15 2 1

Priya Mishra picked the most wickets this season and had 23 wickets to her name in eight matches at an average of 9.86. S B Pokharkar and K R Zanzad were in the next two places and took 18 wickets each.

Vinaya and Krishna D Patel picked 17 wickets each and finished in fourth and fifth places, respectively. Rajeshwari Gayakwad who bowled the most economical spell in the final finished as the leading wicket-taker for Railways. She took 12 wickets in six innings at an average of 8.08.

