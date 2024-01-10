Senior Women's One Day Trophy 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Round 4 (Updated) ft. Harleen B Deol and Vinaya

A total of 17 matches were played in round four of the Senior Women's One Day Trophy 2024 on Wednesday, January 10. It was a low-scoring day as only six teams managed to score 200 or more runs. The teams batting first failed to cross the 100-run mark in three matches.

Kerala scored the highest runs in round four against Nagaland. Vaishna Mp was the highest scorer for the team, with 98 runs off 96 deliveries. Arundathi Reddy also made a decent contribution with the bat and made 66 runs off 44 deliveries. Nagaland were bundled out for 125 runs and lost the match by 220 runs. Vinaya was the pick of the bowlers and took five wickets for 24 runs in 10 overs.

The teams batting first won 10 out of 17 matches in round four. Manipur scored the lowest runs in round four against Saurashtra. They were bundled out for 65 runs and only two batters managed to make a double-digit score. Saurashtra chased down the target of 66 runs in 12.3 overs with eight wickets in hand.

Senior Women's One Day Trophy 2024 Most Runs List

POS PLAYER TEAM Matches Inns Runs NO HS AVG SR 100 50 4S 6S 1 Shweta Sehrawat"]" data-rowid="1" data-columnid="1">Shweta Sehrawat DDCA 3 3 277 - 242 92.33 128.24 1 0 35 7 2 Chitra Singh Jamwal JKCA 4 4 257 2 101* 128.5 66.58 2 1 28 0 3 Tanisha Singh DDCA 3 3 230 - 107 76.67 110.57 1 2 30 1 4 Shrey GOACA 4 4 226 1 139 75.33 101.34 1 0 29 2 5 Kashish Agarwal"]" data-rowid="5" data-columnid="1">Kashish Agarwal CAB 4 4 217 1 141* 72.33 86.8 1 1 14 0 6 Dhara Gujjar CAB 4 4 210 - 142 52.5 69.76 1 0 18 0 7 V Sneha Deepthi ACA 4 4 203 - 173 50.75 121.55 1 0 25 5 8 Radha Yadav BCA 4 4 194 - 98 48.5 103.19 0 2 22 0 9 Kriti Gupta CSCS 4 4 189 2 90 94.5 95.93 0 2 26 0 10 Shikha Pandey GOACA 4 3 183 1 154* 91.5 150 1 0 23 7

Shweta Sehrawat has retained her place at the top of this list of batters with most runs. She has made 277 runs in three matches at an average of 92.33 and a strike rate of 128.24.

Chitra Singh Jamwal is still the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament. She has 257 runs to her name in four matches at an average of 128.50.

Tanisha Singh has jumped to third place from eighth and has scored 230 runs in three matches at an average of 76.67.

Shrey has moved to fourth place from fifth. She has made 226 runs in four matches for Goa at an average of 75.33 and a strike rate of 101.34.

Kashish Agarwal has slipped to fifth from third place. She has amassed 217 runs in four matches at an average of 72.33 and a strike rate of 86.80.

Senior Women's One Day Trophy 2024 Most Wickets List

POS PLAYER TEAM Matches Inns WKTS Ovs Runs BBI AVG ECON SR 4W 5W 1 Asha S CAP 4 4 11 36.3 122 5 11.09 3.34 19.9 0 1 2 Tarang Jha CAM 4 4 11 38 158 4 14.36 4.15 20.72 2 0 3 Krishna D Patel GUCA 4 4 10 36.1 100 4 10 2.76 21.7 1 0 4 Durga Murmu JSCA 4 4 10 31.1 104 4 10.4 3.33 18.7 1 0 5 Priya Mishra"]">Priya Mishra DDCA 3 3 9 20.1 66 3 7.33 3.27 13.44 0 0 6 Vinaya KCA 3 3 9 24.5 72 5 8 2.89 16.55 1 1 7 Priyanka Luthra JSCA 4 4 9 24.1 79 4 8.77 3.26 16.11 1 0 8 Sarla Devi JKCA 4 4 9 29.5 83 5 9.22 2.78 19.88 0 1 9 A B Das TCA 4 4 9 33.5 86 5 9.55 2.54 22.55 0 1 10 Reshma Nayak TCA 4 4 9 29 87 4 9.66 3 19.33 1 0

Asha S is still the leading wicket-taker in the tournament and has taken 11 wickets in four matches at an average of 11.09.

Tarang Jha took a four-wicket haul in her latest outing and has moved to second place with 11 wickets in four matches.

Krishna D Patel has jumped to third position from fifth and has picked 10 wickets in four matches. Durga Murmu is still the fourth-highest wicket-taker, picking up 10 wickets as well.

Priya Mishra took three wickets for Delhi against Baroda to take her overall tally to nine scalps, making her the fifth-highest wicket-taker this season.

