Cricket

Senior Women's One Day Trophy 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Round 6 (Updated) ft. Pratika and Ekta Bisht

By Sportz Connect
Modified Jan 15, 2024 09:39 IST
Updated list of most run scorers and wicket-takers in Senior Women
Updated list of most run scorers and wicket-takers in Senior Women's One Day Trophy 2024

A total of 17 matches were played in round six of the Senior Women’s One Day Trophy 2024 on Sunday, January 14. The teams that chased the target were more successful. A total of 12 out of these 17 matches were won by them.

Delhi scored 333 runs for the loss of five wickets in 50 overs against Himachal Pradesh. This was the highest score of the day. Pratika scored 141 runs off 105 deliveries and was the highest scorer of the day. Himachal Pradesh was bundled out for 203 runs and lost the match by 130 runs.

Uttarakhand scored 267 runs for the loss of three wickets against Arunachal Pradesh. The match was reduced to 34 overs due to rain. Arunachal Pradesh was bundled out for 56 runs and this was the lowest score of the day. Ekta Bisht took five wickets for eight runs in 6.4 overs. She was the most successful bowler of the day.

Senior Women's One Day Trophy 2024 Most Runs List

POSPLAYERTEAMMatchesInnsRunsNOHSAVGSR100504S6S
1Shweta Sehrawat"}">Shweta SehrawatDDCA55407-24281.411012549
2PratikaDDCA55334-14166.8103.421357
3Tanisha SinghDDCA55331110782.75107.8113401
4Punam Raut"}">Punam RautCAU553061128*76.599.0212350
5Chitra Singh JamwalJKCA552682101*89.3366.8321300
6ShreyGOACA55258113964.5100.3810342
7Kashish AgarwalCAB662552141*63.7586.7311200
8Neena M ChaudharyHPCA6625129262.7572.3303290
9YuvashriCAP66245-8840.8379.802332
10Tanisha OhlanHCA662412106*60.2586.0710290

Shweta Sehrawat is the only batter with over 400 runs to her name so far this season. She has been the leading run-scorer in the tournament since the first day.

Pratika scored her second century this season and has jumped to second place. She has made 334 runs in five matches at an average of 66.80.

Tanisha Singh has jumped to third place from fourth and has 331 runs to her name in five matches. She has a batting strike rate of 107.81.

Punam Raut also scored a century in round six and has become the fourth-highest run-scorer. She has scored 306 runs in five matches at an average of 76.50 and a strike rate of 99.02.

Chitra Singh Jamwal has slipped to fifth place from second. She has amassed 268 runs in five matches at an average of 89.33.

Senior Women's One Day Trophy 2024 Most Wickets List

POSPLAYERTEAMMatchesInnsWKTSOvsRunsBBIAVGECONSR4W5W
1Tarang JhaCAM661757256415.054.4920.1120
2Krishna D PatelGUCA661655.1169410.563.0620.6810
3VinayaKCA551542.3135593.171721
4Priya Mishra"}">Priya MishraDDCA551539.113649.063.4715.6610
5Asha SCAP661552.1161510.733.0820.8611
6Ekta BishtCAU551341.410758.232.5619.2311
7Sahana S PawarKSCA44123911849.833.0219.510
8S B PokharkarMHCA551234127510.583.731701
9Durga MurmuJSCA661246.1167413.913.6123.0810
10Rachna SinghBICA661245.3169514.083.7122.7501

Tarang Jha has jumped to first place on this list from second. She has taken 17 wickets in six matches at an average of 15.05.

Krishna D Patel, who was earlier in the fifth place, is now the second-highest wicket-taker. She has picked 16 wickets in six matches.

Vinaya is the third-highest wicket-taker in the tournament. She has 15 wickets to her name in five matches.

Priya Mishra has moved to fourth place from third. She has 15 wickets to her name at an average of 9.06 in five matches.

Asha S has slipped massively from first place to fifth. She has amassed 15 wickets in six matches at an average of 10.73.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App

Quick Links

Edited by Parag Jain
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...