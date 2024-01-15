Senior Women's One Day Trophy 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Round 6 (Updated) ft. Pratika and Ekta Bisht

A total of 17 matches were played in round six of the Senior Women’s One Day Trophy 2024 on Sunday, January 14. The teams that chased the target were more successful. A total of 12 out of these 17 matches were won by them.

Delhi scored 333 runs for the loss of five wickets in 50 overs against Himachal Pradesh. This was the highest score of the day. Pratika scored 141 runs off 105 deliveries and was the highest scorer of the day. Himachal Pradesh was bundled out for 203 runs and lost the match by 130 runs.

Uttarakhand scored 267 runs for the loss of three wickets against Arunachal Pradesh. The match was reduced to 34 overs due to rain. Arunachal Pradesh was bundled out for 56 runs and this was the lowest score of the day. Ekta Bisht took five wickets for eight runs in 6.4 overs. She was the most successful bowler of the day.

Senior Women's One Day Trophy 2024 Most Runs List

POS PLAYER TEAM Matches Inns Runs NO HS AVG SR 100 50 4S 6S 1 Shweta Sehrawat"}">Shweta Sehrawat DDCA 5 5 407 - 242 81.4 110 1 2 54 9 2 Pratika DDCA 5 5 334 - 141 66.8 103.4 2 1 35 7 3 Tanisha Singh DDCA 5 5 331 1 107 82.75 107.81 1 3 40 1 4 Punam Raut"}">Punam Raut CAU 5 5 306 1 128* 76.5 99.02 1 2 35 0 5 Chitra Singh Jamwal JKCA 5 5 268 2 101* 89.33 66.83 2 1 30 0 6 Shrey GOACA 5 5 258 1 139 64.5 100.38 1 0 34 2 7 Kashish Agarwal CAB 6 6 255 2 141* 63.75 86.73 1 1 20 0 8 Neena M Chaudhary HPCA 6 6 251 2 92 62.75 72.33 0 3 29 0 9 Yuvashri CAP 6 6 245 - 88 40.83 79.8 0 2 33 2 10 Tanisha Ohlan HCA 6 6 241 2 106* 60.25 86.07 1 0 29 0

Shweta Sehrawat is the only batter with over 400 runs to her name so far this season. She has been the leading run-scorer in the tournament since the first day.

Pratika scored her second century this season and has jumped to second place. She has made 334 runs in five matches at an average of 66.80.

Tanisha Singh has jumped to third place from fourth and has 331 runs to her name in five matches. She has a batting strike rate of 107.81.

Punam Raut also scored a century in round six and has become the fourth-highest run-scorer. She has scored 306 runs in five matches at an average of 76.50 and a strike rate of 99.02.

Chitra Singh Jamwal has slipped to fifth place from second. She has amassed 268 runs in five matches at an average of 89.33.

Senior Women's One Day Trophy 2024 Most Wickets List

POS PLAYER TEAM Matches Inns WKTS Ovs Runs BBI AVG ECON SR 4W 5W 1 Tarang Jha CAM 6 6 17 57 256 4 15.05 4.49 20.11 2 0 2 Krishna D Patel GUCA 6 6 16 55.1 169 4 10.56 3.06 20.68 1 0 3 Vinaya KCA 5 5 15 42.3 135 5 9 3.17 17 2 1 4 Priya Mishra"}">Priya Mishra DDCA 5 5 15 39.1 136 4 9.06 3.47 15.66 1 0 5 Asha S CAP 6 6 15 52.1 161 5 10.73 3.08 20.86 1 1 6 Ekta Bisht CAU 5 5 13 41.4 107 5 8.23 2.56 19.23 1 1 7 Sahana S Pawar KSCA 4 4 12 39 118 4 9.83 3.02 19.5 1 0 8 S B Pokharkar MHCA 5 5 12 34 127 5 10.58 3.73 17 0 1 9 Durga Murmu JSCA 6 6 12 46.1 167 4 13.91 3.61 23.08 1 0 10 Rachna Singh BICA 6 6 12 45.3 169 5 14.08 3.71 22.75 0 1

Tarang Jha has jumped to first place on this list from second. She has taken 17 wickets in six matches at an average of 15.05.

Krishna D Patel, who was earlier in the fifth place, is now the second-highest wicket-taker. She has picked 16 wickets in six matches.

Vinaya is the third-highest wicket-taker in the tournament. She has 15 wickets to her name in five matches.

Priya Mishra has moved to fourth place from third. She has 15 wickets to her name at an average of 9.06 in five matches.

Asha S has slipped massively from first place to fifth. She has amassed 15 wickets in six matches at an average of 10.73.

