Senior Women’s One Day Trophy 2024: Updated Points Table after Round 3

The third round matches of the ongoing Senior Women’s One-Day Trophy were scheduled to take place on Monday (January 8). A total of 17 matches had to be played at different venues but four of them were abandoned due to rain while the rest 13 games took place.

Here’s a look at the points table of each group following the action on Day 3:

Group A - Madhya Pradesh remain on top of the table despite two washed-out matches

POS TEAM MAT WON LOST TIED NR NRR PTS 1 Madhya Pradesh 3 1 0 0 2 5.24 8 2 Railways 3 1 0 0 2 2.24 8 3 Saurashtra 3 1 0 0 2 0.433 8 4 Assam 3 1 0 0 2 0.124 8 5 Odisha 3 0 1 0 2 -0.124 4 6 Chandigarh 3 0 1 0 2 -0.433 4 7 Tamil Nadu"}">Tamil Nadu 3 0 1 0 2 -2.24 4 8 Manipur 3 0 1 0 2 -5.24 4

Madhya Pradesh’s clash against Saurashtra was abandoned due to rain and they continue to be on top of the table with a win in three matches. The situation is similar for Railways, Saurashtra and Assam with all of them on eight points each. Odisha, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu and Manipur all have only four points after three matches as they lost the only completed match.

Group B - Tripura and Gujarat maintain dominance after comprehensive wins

POS TEAM MAT WON LOST TIED NR NRR PTS 1 Tripura 3 3 0 0 0 1.513 12 2 Gujarat 3 3 0 0 0 1.495 12 3 Pondicherry 3 2 1 0 0 0.943 8 4 Vidarbha 3 2 1 0 0 -0.366 8 5 Karnataka 3 1 2 0 0 0.113 4 6 Jharkhand 3 1 2 0 0 -0.11 4 7 Bihar 3 0 3 0 0 -1.287 0 8 Mizoram 3 0 3 0 0 -2.203 0

In Group B, Tripura and Gujarat are sitting pretty on top two positions respectively after beating Karnataka and Jharkhand by 37 runs and five wickets, respectively. Vidarbha defeated Mizoram chasing down 158 runs and climbed to fourth place, while Pondicherry remained at third place in the points table.

Bihar and Mizoram are at the last two places as they are yet to win a single game in three matches, while Karnataka and Jharkhand are also in the second half of the table.

Group C - Goa on top of the table after beating Uttar Pradesh

POS TEAM MAT WON LOST TIED NR NRR PTS 1 Goa 3 3 0 0 0 3.929 12 2 Maharashtra 2 2 0 0 0 1.367 8 3 Rajasthan"}">Rajasthan 2 2 0 0 0 1.073 8 4 Haryana 3 1 2 0 0 0.441 4 5 J & K 3 1 2 0 0 -0.206 4 6 Uttar Pradesh 2 0 2 0 0 -0.545 0 7 Meghalaya 3 0 3 0 0 -4.413 0

Meanwhile, in Group C, Goa have jumped to the top of the points table after an easy win by five wickets over Uttar Pradesh. Rajasthan also managed to win their game gunning down the target of 131 runs and are at the third position behind Maharashtra. Jammu and Kashmir registered their first win, a massive one by 135 runs, against Meghalaya to get their first points on the board.

Group D - Mumbai continue to dominate Group D

POS TEAM MAT WON LOST TIED NR NRR PTS 1 Mumbai 3 2 1 0 0 2.803 8 2 Uttarakhand 2 2 0 0 0 1.433 8 3 Chhattisgarh"}">Chhattisgarh 3 2 1 0 0 0.714 8 4 Bengal 3 1 2 0 0 1.672 4 5 Punjab 2 1 1 0 0 0.14 4 6 Hyderabad 2 1 1 0 0 -0.116 4 7 Arunachal Pradesh 3 0 3 0 0 -5.96 0

Mumbai are on top of Group D as they won chasing 212 runs against Punjab and now have two wins from three matches. Chhattisgarh had a field day against Arunachal Pradesh as they won by a mammoth margin of 198 runs defending 283 runs. This big win helped them climb the third place in the table.

Arunachal are yet to win a single game in three outings and remain rooted to the bottom of the table.

Group E - Baroda’s record-breaking effort gives them their first win

POS TEAM MAT WON LOST TIED NR NRR PTS 1 Himachal Pradesh 3 3 0 0 0 2.629 12 2 Delhi 2 2 0 0 0 5.5 8 3 Andhra 3 2 1 0 0 0.65 8 4 Kerala 2 1 1 0 0 1.956 4 5 Baroda 3 1 2 0 0 0.717 4 6 Sikkim 3 0 3 0 0 -5.081 0 7 Nagaland 2 0 2 0 0 -7.369 0

In Group E, Baroda broke several records smashing 426 runs batting first in their 50 overs against Sikkim and won the match by 326 runs. This was their first win and they are now at the fifth place in the table.

Himachal Pradesh maintained supremacy on top registering their third consecutive win, this time over Kerala, while Delhi breezed past Andhra with a 150-run win as they sit second in the table.

