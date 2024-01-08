Cricket

Senior Women’s One Day Trophy 2024: Updated Points Table after Round 3

Modified Jan 08, 2024 20:48 IST
Senior Women
Senior Women's One-Day Trophy 2023-24 Points table

The third round matches of the ongoing Senior Women’s One-Day Trophy were scheduled to take place on Monday (January 8). A total of 17 matches had to be played at different venues but four of them were abandoned due to rain while the rest 13 games took place.

Here’s a look at the points table of each group following the action on Day 3:

Group A - Madhya Pradesh remain on top of the table despite two washed-out matches

POSTEAMMATWONLOSTTIEDNRNRRPTS
1Madhya Pradesh310025.248
2Railways310022.248
3Saurashtra310020.4338
4Assam310020.1248
5Odisha30102-0.1244
6Chandigarh30102-0.4334
7Tamil Nadu"}">Tamil Nadu30102-2.244
8Manipur30102-5.244

Madhya Pradesh’s clash against Saurashtra was abandoned due to rain and they continue to be on top of the table with a win in three matches. The situation is similar for Railways, Saurashtra and Assam with all of them on eight points each. Odisha, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu and Manipur all have only four points after three matches as they lost the only completed match.

Group B - Tripura and Gujarat maintain dominance after comprehensive wins

POSTEAMMATWONLOSTTIEDNRNRRPTS
1Tripura330001.51312
2Gujarat330001.49512
3Pondicherry321000.9438
4Vidarbha32100-0.3668
5Karnataka312000.1134
6Jharkhand31200-0.114
7Bihar30300-1.2870
8Mizoram30300-2.2030

In Group B, Tripura and Gujarat are sitting pretty on top two positions respectively after beating Karnataka and Jharkhand by 37 runs and five wickets, respectively. Vidarbha defeated Mizoram chasing down 158 runs and climbed to fourth place, while Pondicherry remained at third place in the points table.

Bihar and Mizoram are at the last two places as they are yet to win a single game in three matches, while Karnataka and Jharkhand are also in the second half of the table.

Group C - Goa on top of the table after beating Uttar Pradesh

POSTEAMMATWONLOSTTIEDNRNRRPTS
1Goa330003.92912
2Maharashtra220001.3678
3Rajasthan"}">Rajasthan220001.0738
4Haryana312000.4414
5J & K31200-0.2064
6Uttar Pradesh20200-0.5450
7Meghalaya30300-4.4130

Meanwhile, in Group C, Goa have jumped to the top of the points table after an easy win by five wickets over Uttar Pradesh. Rajasthan also managed to win their game gunning down the target of 131 runs and are at the third position behind Maharashtra. Jammu and Kashmir registered their first win, a massive one by 135 runs, against Meghalaya to get their first points on the board.

Group D - Mumbai continue to dominate Group D

POSTEAMMATWONLOSTTIEDNRNRRPTS
1Mumbai321002.8038
2Uttarakhand220001.4338
3Chhattisgarh"}">Chhattisgarh321000.7148
4Bengal312001.6724
5Punjab211000.144
6Hyderabad21100-0.1164
7Arunachal Pradesh30300-5.960

Mumbai are on top of Group D as they won chasing 212 runs against Punjab and now have two wins from three matches. Chhattisgarh had a field day against Arunachal Pradesh as they won by a mammoth margin of 198 runs defending 283 runs. This big win helped them climb the third place in the table.

Arunachal are yet to win a single game in three outings and remain rooted to the bottom of the table.

Group E - Baroda’s record-breaking effort gives them their first win

POSTEAMMATWONLOSTTIEDNRNRRPTS
1Himachal Pradesh330002.62912
2Delhi220005.58
3Andhra321000.658
4Kerala211001.9564
5Baroda312000.7174
6Sikkim30300-5.0810
7Nagaland20200-7.3690

In Group E, Baroda broke several records smashing 426 runs batting first in their 50 overs against Sikkim and won the match by 326 runs. This was their first win and they are now at the fifth place in the table.

Himachal Pradesh maintained supremacy on top registering their third consecutive win, this time over Kerala, while Delhi breezed past Andhra with a 150-run win as they sit second in the table.

