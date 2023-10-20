Senior Women's T20 Trophy 2023 top run-getters and wicket-takers after Day 2(Updated) ft. G Trisha and Bhogi Shravani

The Senior Women's T20 Trophy 2023–24 has been taking place all over India, from October 19 till November 9. This is the fifteenth edition of the tournament, where 37 teams are divided into five groups.

A total of 18 matches took place, and most of the games were seen as scoring moderately as well. Only a few managed to score around 140 on Day 2 of the tournament as well.

Senior Women’s T20 Trophy 2023: Most Runs List (Image Credit:- BCCI Domestic)

The second day of the Senior Women's T20 Trophy 2023 was indeed a good one, where G Trisha topped the chart with 119 runs in the two matches she has played so far. She has so far smashed a fifty, with the highest score of 72 as well.

She has so far hit 19 fours and 1 six and played at 119.00 SR after having faced 100 balls. Meanwhile, Shweta Sehrawat is in the second position with 100 runs as well. The swashbuckling batter has scored a fifty so far in the Senior Women's T20 Trophy 2023. She has scored at 126.58 with 13 fours and 3 sixes as well.

The third place has been taken by Shafali Verma, who has 95 runs so far, which came at 256.75 with 15 fours and 4 sixes from the two games she has played so far, having faced 37 balls.

Meanwhile, Humairaa Kazi and Parushi Prabhakar are placed fourth and fifth in the leading run-scorers list, with 91 and 89 runs from the two games they have played so far as well, having played at 142.18 and 121.91, respectively.

Senior Women’s T20 Trophy 2023: Most Wickets List (Image Credit:- BCCI Domestic)

Bhogi Shravani topped the list of most wicket-takers in the Senior Women's T20 Trophy 2023 with 7 wickets from two games so far, having an economy of 6.33 so far as well.

Meanwhile, Kesha, the star bowler, has so far bowled 8 overs, conceding only 14 runs with an economy of 1.75 as well.

Third and fourth place in the list have been taken by Hani Patel and Prema, who have taken six wickets each in two matches so far as well.

Meanwhile, Shafali Verma is placed fifth in the wicket takers’ list after having picked up five wickets at an economy of 3.50, giving away 21 runs in the two matches she has played so far as well.