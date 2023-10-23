Senior Women’s T20 Trophy 2023 top run-getters and wicket-takers after Day 3 (Updated) ft. PN Khemkar and Kesha

Senior Women's T20 Trophy 2023-24 has been going on in full swing all over India. The tournament started on October 19 and will conclude on November 9.

A total of 17 matches have taken place and most of the games saw a below-par total. Only a few teams managed to score around 140 on Day 2 of the tournament.

Senior Women’s T20 Trophy 2023: Most Runs List

Senior Women’s T20 Trophy 2023: Most Runs List (Image Credit:- BCCI Domestic)

The third day of the tournament was indeed a good one for India’s swashbuckling opener Smriti Mandhana, who smashed a quick century (121). However, PN Khemkar topped the chart with 213 runs from three matches that she has played so far.

Khemkar has smashed a hundred - an innings of 142* - in the tournament already. She has so far hit 25 fours and 8 sixes and played at 161.36 SR after having faced 132 balls.

Meanwhile, Deepti is in the second position with 155 runs as well. The swashbuckling batter has scored two fifties so far. She has scored at a strike-rate of 123.01 with 17 fours and 3 sixes.

The third place has been taken by Gautami Naik who has 142 runs so far, which came at an SR of 136.53 with 18 fours and 2 sixes from three games.

Mandhana and Parushi Prabhakar are placed at fourth and fifth in the highest run-getters list with 140 and 133 runs from the three games they have played so far.

Senior Women’s T20 Trophy 2023: Most Wickets List

Senior Women’s T20 Trophy 2023: Most Wickets List (Image Credit:- BCCI Domestic)

Kesha leads the list with eight wickets from three matches. Right behind her is Poonam Soni with seven wickets from the same number of games.

Third and fourth place in the list has been taken by Hani Patel and Bhogi Shravani, who also have taken 7 wickets each in three matches. Meanwhile, Saika Ishaque is placed fifth in the wicket-takers’ list after having picked up seven wickets at an economy of 5.00, giving away 60 runs in three matches she has played so far.