Senior Women’s T20 Trophy 2023 top run-getters and wicket-takers after Day 5 (Updated) ft. Smriti Mandhana, Prema

A total of 16 games took place on Day 5 of the ongoing Senior Women's T20 Trophy 2023-24, where one game ended with no result. Most of the teams failed to score big.

They will now look to bounce back in their upcoming games as well which will be played on October 28.

Senior Women’s T20 Trophy 2023 Most Runs List

Senior Women’s T20 Trophy 2023 Most Runs List

India opener Smriti Mandhana surpassed P N Khemkar to top the batting charts with 243 runs at an average of 158.82 with 40 boundaries and three sixes. She has also smashed a hundred and a fifty and a quick 68 off 50 against Mumbai on Thursday.

Meanwhile, P N Khemkar is second with 229 runs in five games. She has smashed a century, with a highest score of 142*, with 27 fours and eight sixes at an average of 148.70.

Meanwhile, veteran India all-rounder Deepti Sharma is third with 205 runs. She has hit three fifties at an average of 112.02. She scored 50 off 54 against Uttar Pradesh to guide her side to a decent total.

Meanwhile, Disha Kasat and Nethra L are placed at fourth and fifth in the highest run-getters list, having scored 203 and 195 runs respectively. They have scored at 132.67 and 118.18 respectively as well.

Senior Women’s T20 Trophy 2023 Most Wickets List

Senior Women’s T20 Trophy 2023 Most Wickets List

Prema remains atop the wicket-takers list with 10 wickets from four games at an economy of 4.43. Meanwhile, veteran Bengal spinner Saika Ishaque is the new addition in the list, moving up to second following her stunning show with the ball.

She claimed 10 wickets at an average of 4.47, while Maharashtra spinner Devika Vaidya is in the top five, scalping ten wickets with a fifer at an average of 5.84.

Meanwhile, Hani Patel and Sariba are third and fourth in the charts respectively with nine wickets apiece from four games. Notably, Sariba has a four-fer as well.