Senior Women’s T20 Trophy 2023 top run-getters and wicket-takers after Day 6 (Updated) ft. PN Khemkar, Bhogi Sharvan

The final day of the group stage of the ongoing Senior Women's T20 Trophy 2023-24 was played on Monday, where only a few teams reached the 150-run mark. Himachal Pradesh is the only team that reached the 200-run mark.

The pre-quarterfinal will take place on November 3 in Raipur.

Senior Women’s T20 Trophy 2023 Most Runs List

Senior Women’s T20 Trophy 2023 Most Runs List (Image Credit:- BCCI Domestic)

Madhya Pradesh opener PN Khemkar maintained her top spot in the scoring charts with 289 runs in six games at an average of 147.44 with 34 boundaries and nine sixes.

Meanwhile, Vidarbha batter Disha Kasat has played well and is second in the charts, having scored 263 runs in six games. She has two fifties.

Swashbuckling Bengal all-rounder Deepti Sharma once again stepped up with the bat, having made 258 runs in seven games. She has smashed four fifties, 28 fours and four sixes.

Meanwhile, Gautami Naik and veteran India wicket-keeper batter Sushma Verma are fourth and fifth respectively, having scored 247 runs in six games apiece. While the former has scored three fifties, Verma has a hundred and a fifty as well.

Senior Women’s T20 Trophy 2023 Most Wickets List

Senior Women’s T20 Trophy 2023 Most Wickets List (Image Credit:- BCCI Domestic)

Talented bowler Bhogi Sharvani is the leading wicket-taker in the ongoing Senior Women’s T20 Trophy 2023 with 15 wickets in six games so far, She also has two four-wicket hauls.

Bengal spinner Saika Ishaque is surprisignly second spot in the charts with 15 wickets in seven games. Meanwhile, young pacer Kashvee Gautam, who was earlier in third, moved down to fifth, ith 12 wickets in seven games at an averge of 4.14.

Meanwhile, Jintimani Kalita and Sonam Yadav are third and fourth respectively in the bowling charts with 15 and 13 wickets respectively.