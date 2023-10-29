Senior Women's T20 Trophy 2023 top run-getters and wicket-takers after Day 6 (Updated) ft. PN Khemkar and Bhogi Sharvani

Day 6 of the ongoing Senior Women's T20 Trophy 2023–24 was a moderate one, as 17 matches took place across the country, but only a few could manage to score well.

All teams are trying their best to finish the group stages at the top of the points table to reach the knockout stages.

Day 7 will be played on October 30, and some good performances can be expected from players as well.

Senior Women's T20 Trophy 2023 Most Runs List

Madhya Pradesh opener PN Khemkar smashed a quick 60 off 42 against Nagaland and surpassed Disha Kasat and Smriti Mandhana in the Senior Women's T20 Trophy 2023's batting chart with a total of 289 runs, which came at 147.44 with 34 boundaries and nine sixes.

Meanwhile, Disha moved to second place after scoring 45 off 39 against Delhi. She has so far scored 248 runs in 5 matches with 25 boundaries and 9 sixes as well.

Smriti Mandhana, the Maharashtra captain, who came to bat at 7 against Gujarat, failed to impress and eventually moved down to three with 246 runs. She has so far hit 40 fours and three sixes as well.

Meanwhile, Shweta Sehrawat, who smashed 72* off 59 with 4 fours and as many sixes, reached the fourth spot, having 224 runs in her name.

On the other hand, Parushi Prabhakar grabbed fifth place in the batting chart with 212 runs, which came in at 122.54 as well.

Senior Women's T20 Trophy 2023 Most Wickets List

Bhogi Sharvani surpassed everyone to reach the top spot in the Senior Women's T20 Trophy 2023 bowling chart with 12 scalps in only 5 matches. She also has two four-wicket hauls as well.

Meanwhile, young pacer Kashvee Gautam also has similar wickets, which came in at 3.79 as well.

Meanwhile, SB Keerthana and Hani Patel are in third and fourth place on the points table with 12 and 11 wickets, respectively.

On the other hand, KP Choudhary placed fifth, having taken 11 wickets in six matches which came in at 2.91 as well.