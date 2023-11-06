Senior Women’s T20 Trophy 2023 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Day 9 (Updated) ft. Jemimah Rodrigues and Saika Ishaque

Four quarter-final matches of the ongoing Senior Women's T20 Trophy 2023-24 took place in Raipur on Sunday, November 5.

Uttarakhand emerged victorious against Punjab, while Kerala secured a win over Baroda. Bengal triumphed over the Railways, and Mumbai secured another victory, this time against Madhya Pradesh.

Uttarakhand will face Kerala and Mumbai will compete against Bengal in the upcoming semi-finals on Tuesday, November 7. The tournament final will be held on Thursday, November 9.

Senior Women’s T20 Trophy 2023 Most Runs List

Mumbai captain Jemimah Rodrigues has maintained her top spot in the batting charts with 361 runs. Although she was dismissed early in the quarter-final against Madhya Pradesh, her quick-fire century (112* off 66) against Andhra helped her top the standings with 53 boundaries and two sixes.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh opener PN Khemnar is ranked second with 329 runs in seven games with 38 boundaries and 10 sixes. She has scored at an impressive striker rate of 139.40.

Veteran India opener Punam Raut climbed to the third spot, having scored 300 runs in eight matches at an average of 42.86.

Gautami Naik (264 runs in seven matches) and Vidarbha batter Disha Kasat (263 runs in six matches) are placed fourth and fifth, respectively.

Senior Women’s T20 Trophy 2023 Most Wickets List

Bengal spinner Saika Ishaque surpassed Bhogi Shravani to claim the top spot with 17 wickets in eight matches. Shravani is now placed second with 15 wickets in six games. Her record also includes two four-wicket hauls.

Jintimani Kalita and Sonam Yadav have held onto the third and fourth positions in the rankings, having secured 15 and 13 wickets, respectively, from seven games each. Kalita's 15-wicket tally includes two four-wicket hauls.

Ekta Bisht, the seasoned spinner from Uttarakhand, holds the fifth position in the rankings with 13 wickets from eight games.