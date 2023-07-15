SEO vs WAF, Match 3: Who won today's match in MLC 2023?

The Seattle Orcas (SEO) defeated the Washington Freedom (WAF) by five wickets in the third match of Major League Cricket (MLC) at Grand Prairie Stadium on Saturday, July 15.

After being asked to bat first, the top-order of Washington Freedom could not get going despite getting starts. The team found themselves at 89/5, with Andries Gous (28 off 33), Glenn Phillips (20 off 13) and Moises Henriques (24 off 19) departing for 20-odd runs. A late flourish helped Washington Freedom to reach 144/7 in their 20 overs.

Chasing 145 to win, the Seattle Orcas lost Quinton de Kock, Shehan Jayasuriya, and Heinrich Klassen early. However, Nauman Anwar steadied the innings with his 37-ball 48.

Imad Wasim and Shimron Hetmyer then stitched together an important partnership, in the end, to take the team closer to victory. When Hetmyer got out, Shubham Ranjane found two boundaries in as many deliveries and got the team over the line.

Akeal Hosein's 22-ball 33 helps Washington Freedom reach 144

After Harmeet Singh dismissed Marco Jensen, Washington Freedom struggled at 100 for 16 at the end of 14 overs. Akeal Hosein gave some hope for the side with his cameo.

He had a slow start to the innings and was eight runs off 10 balls at one stage. Later, he launched a six and a couple of boundaries to finish with an unbeaten 33 from 22 balls. Hosein helped the Washington Freedom reach 144.

SEO vs WAF, Match 3: Who won the Player of the Match in today's MLC match?

Chasing a tricky total, the top order failed to get a brisk start and the required run rate kept creeping as well. When Imad Wasim walked in, the team needed more than eight runs per over. Initially, he broke the shackles by finding a boundary off Marco Jensen in the 11th over.

With 38 required off 24 deliveries, Wasim smashed one over the bowler's head for a maximum. He also found a boundary in the penultimate over and reduced the target further. The team eventually won the match, and Imad Wasim remained unbeaten with 43 off 38 deliveries.

Earlier, he also opened the bowling for the Seattle Orcas and finished with 1/19 from his four overs. The Pakistan all-rounder was awarded the Player of the Match in the third match for his match-winning performance.