"Separate set of players for red/white ball cricket required" - Waqar Younis highlights problems in Pakistan cricket

Former skipper Waqar Younis highlighted Pakistan's problem with pacers, saying that a different set of bowlers are required for red and white-ball cricket. Younis' comments came after young fast bowler Naseem Shah became the latest player to succumb to an injury.

Shah has been ruled out of the third and final Test against England, starting on Saturday, December 17, in Karachi. The right-arm quick has a niggle on his bowling shoulder and will travel to Lahore for further assessment at the National High-Performance Centre.

Waqar took a jibe at Pakistan's think tank and said more players will succumb to injuries if they are brought straight into the Test fold from the T20s. Taking to Twitter, he wrote:

"When you bring players straight from T20 to Test. Expect injuries and criticism. Recent casualties Naseem Shah & Haris Rouf. Prime example. Separate set of players for red/white ball cricket [is] required. @MuhammadWasim77 #PAKvNZ @TheRealPCB."

Previously, another pacer, Haris Rauf, was also ruled out of the entire Test series due to an injury to his right quadricep that he suffered during the first Test.

Shaheen Afridi has also been sidelined for quite some time due to a knee injury. He was rushed back during the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, aggravating his injury.

Although Pakistan have no dearth of pacers, they need to handle them well so that they can sustain themselves for a long time and serve the country well.

Pakistan lose the series against England with a game remaining

Pakistan have squandered their chance of making it to the ICC World Test Championship final after losing the first two Tests against England.

The tourists won the first Test in Rawalpindi by 74 runs before beating the hosts by 26 runs in the second fixture to seal a 2-0 series victory.

They will look to salvage some pride in the third Test in Karachi.

