3 reasons why Cameron Green could be the most expensive signing at IPL 2023 auction

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green is expected to attract a lot of attention in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 mini-auction, which is scheduled to take place in Kochi on December 23.

With his explosive batting exploits, Green has already left many in awe. He is also a handy option with the ball and has a happy knack for picking up wickets in addition to being a gun fielder at the boundary.

The West Australian made his presence felt on Indian shores when he toured with the Aussies earlier this year.

Green will make his debut in the auction at a base price of ₹2 crore. He is among the 19 overseas players who have registered themselves in the highest price bracket.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Ricky Ponting asking about the availability of Cameron Green in IPL to Australian coach.

As the buzz continues, let's take a look at why Green could be the most expensive signing in the IPL 2023 auction.

#1 Three-dimensional player

When it comes to limited-overs cricket, teams tend to get more inclined towards all-rounders, even more so in the T20 format. Given his ability to contribute in all three departments, Green fits the bill and will be on many teams' radars.

Although relatively new to T20I cricket, he has already made his presence felt. He has smashed 139 runs in eight innings at a strike rate of 173.75, while also picking up five wickets with a best of 2/16.

An all-rounder of Green's caliber will certainly be in demand as the sides look to fine-tune their squads before the next edition of the IPL.

He is expected to do the job Shane Watson did for the IPL teams he represented.

#2 Cameron Green can bat anywhere

The IPL is a tournament where teams prefer to be flexible with their batting order. Green will provide teams with that adaptability given his ability to bat anywhere in the order.

The all-rounder has already provided his credentials as an opener during Australia's last tour of India ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Green smacked 118 runs at an astronomical strike rate of 214.55 in the three-match T20I series.

He can also effectively bat in the middle order and teams will be keen to spend money given that they can utilize him as per the situation of the game.

#3 Long-term investment

Green is seen as the next big thing in international cricket, capable of dominating the game for the next decade.

He is only 23 years old and is still an unfinished product. While he gets all the praise for his batting, Green is also very effective with the ball. He will only get better from here as he plays more and more games.

Given that he can serve the team he gets picked for at least a decade, teams will look to invest heavily in him in the upcoming IPL 2023 mini-auction.

