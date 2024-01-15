"I seriously give credit for a lot of my best performances to Rohit Sharma's support" - Shikhar Dhawan

Veteran Indian openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma will go down in history books as one of the most prolific partnerships in the history of ODI cricket. The duo first opened together in the 2013 Champions Trophy and were inseparable for almost a decade.

Dhawan recently said Rohit deserved a lot of credit for the southpaw's success as the two shared a great understanding and knew each other's game very well.

Speaking to the Times of India, here's what Shikhar Dhawan had to say about how his and Rohit Sharma's partnership helped India lay a platform:

"My collaboration with Rohit & his support at the other end at the top of the order has been instrumental in provi d ing strong starts to the team, setting the foundation for successful chases and big totals. I seriously give credit for a lot of my best performances to Rohit's support."

In 115 ODIs, Rohit and Dhawan amassed a staggering 5148 runs together at an average of 45.55 with 18 century-stands.

Shikhar Dhawan on his favorite partnerships with Rohit Sharma

Shikhar Dhawan felt Rohit Sharma was the ideal foil for him to express himself early on. Dhawan often used to take the role of an aggressor while Rohit loved to bat long and deep.

Speaking about his favorite partnerships with the right-hander, Dhawan stated:

"Rohit on the other end gives that sense of comfort and assurance. I think our best innings was a 193-run opening stand against Australia in the fourth ODI at Mohali in 2019 & the second best will be against Pakistan in the 2018 Asia Cup in Dubai where we put together a 210-run stand for the first wicket."

Rohit now opens the batting regularly with Shubman Gill, with the duo amassing 1523 runs together, averaging a staggering 72.52 from 22 ODIs.

