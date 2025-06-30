Several seagulls fly onto the ground and stop Somerset vs Nottinghamshire 2025 County Championship match [Watch]

A rather hilarious incident occurred during a 2025 County Championship match between Somerset and Nottinghamshire. While the game was going on, several seagulls flew onto the ground and stopped play.
The game began on Thursday, June 29, and is being played at Taunton. On the opening day, in the middle of the 59th over, several seagulls invaded and flew onto one side of the ground, due to which play had to be stopped temporarily. A lot of seagulls could be seen on the ground, while many others flew around just above.
Watch the video of the same posted by Somerset Cricket on X (formerly Twitter) below -
Batting first, Somerset were at 172/4 in 58.4 overs when the incident occurred, leading to a temporary pause. They ended the day's play on 275/6 eventually from 96 overs. Nottinghamshire will be keen to pick up the remaining four wickets as soon as possible when play resumes on the second day.
Focus on Ishan Kishan in his final game for Nottinghamshire
Meanwhile, there will be significant focus on Indian wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan, who is playing his final game for Nottinghamshire. The left-hander had signed a short-term deal of two matches, replacing Kyle Verreynne.
Playing his first game for the County against Yorkshire in their previous outing, Ishan Kishan impressed with the bat. He scored a 98-ball 87 in their first innings, hitting 12 fours and a six. Kishan did not get an opportunity to bat in the second innings as the game ended in a draw.
As Nottinghamshire are bowling first in their ongoing game against Somerset, which is also Kishan's last game for them, he will be keen to perform well once again when they walk out to bat later on.
So far, from the six wickets that they picked up on the opening day, Ishan Kishan was a part of three of those dismissals, taking three catches behind the stumps with the gloves.
While he is not a part of the Indian Test squad at the moment, notable performances in his short County stint may help his cause in the times to come.
