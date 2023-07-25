SFU vs TSK, Match 14: Who won today's match in MLC 2023?

The Texas Super Kings (TSK) made their way through to the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2023 playoffs after beating the San Francisco Unicorns (SFU) by three wickets in their final league match on Monday, July 24.

They also moved to second point in the table with six points and a net run rate of +0.570. But they are yet to cement their spot in the top two. If the MI New York beat the Seattle Orcas in their last league game, the Super Kings will drop to third in the table due to an inferior net run rate.

Daniel Sams powers Texas Super Kings to playoffs in MLC 2023 playoffs

The match between the San Francisco Unicorns and the Texas Super Kings went right down to the wire. After opting to bat first, the Unicorns racked up 171/8 in their 20 overs. Opener Matthew Wade scored 49 off 30 balls, including four boundaries and three sixes.

Chaitanya Bishnoi and Aaron Finch also played handy cameos of 35 and 19 runs, respectively. Gerald Coetzee was the pick of the bowlers for TSK, picking up four wickets. Daniel Sams and Mitchell Santner accounted for two scalps apiece.

The Super Kings chased down the target with five balls left in their innings. Milind Kumar scored 52 runs off 42 balls. However, it was Sams whose 42 off 18 balls took Texas past the finishing line.

SFU vs TSK, Match 14: Who won the Player of the Match in today's MLC match?

It was not a surprise that Daniel Sams won the Player of the Match award. Starting with, the left-armer got the two important wickets of Finn Allen and Bishnoi. The Aussie all-rounder backed it up with match-winning cameo, laced with two fours and four sixes, helping TSK advance to the playoffs.

