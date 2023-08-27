"Shadab Khan, this is a serious name" - Aakash Chopra on the best all-rounders heading into World Cup 2023

Aakash Chopra believes Shadab Khan is a serious contender to be the best all-rounder heading into World Cup 2023.

The quadrennial 50-over global event will be played in India from October 5 to November 19. Shadab is expected to lead the Pakistan spin-bowling attack in the tournament apart from scoring quickfire runs in the lower-middle order.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra named Hardik Pandya, Chris Woakes and Mitchell Marsh as some of the contenders to be the best all-rounder heading into the tournament. However, he feels Shadab is a more serious candidate based on players' numbers over the last year or so. He explained:

"Shadab Khan, this is a serious name. He is a genuine all-rounder. He has scored 284 runs in 10 matches, which means an average of nearly 30, which is not bad at all considering the number at which he bats. We have not added the numbers of yesterday's match here."

The former Indian opener pointed out that the Pakistan all-rounder has fared consistently with both bat and ball. He elaborated:

"He has picked up 12 wickets in 10 matches and has an economy of 5.14. He has bowled 87 overs. So he bowls nearly nine overs every time and has played 256 balls as well, which means he bats 25 balls per match. He is a proper all-rounder. The World Cup will be in India, so he is a serious contender."

Chopra added that Shadab's name needs to feature if the list of best all-rounders is prepared ahead of the World Cup. He reckons being a spin-bowling all-rounder might also work in his favor as the conditions might not be favorable for seam-bowling all-rounders.

"Shakib Al Hasan is the daddy of all-rounders" - Aakash Chopra

Shakib Al Hasan will captain Bangladesh in the 2023 World Cup. [P/C: Twitter]

Aakash Chopra feels Shakib Al Hasan is the most accomplished all-rounder. He reasoned:

"Shakib Al Hasan is the daddy of all-rounders. He owned the 2019 World Cup, his performance was that good. He has scored 331 runs in nine matches, it's a fairly decent average. He has scored three half-centuries. He has played 368 balls, which means he plays more than 40 balls per match."

The reputed commentator believes the Bangladesh veteran stands out among the all-rounders. He stated:

"He has picked up 16 wickets as well. He has bowled 64 overs, so he bowls a decent number of overs as well. He has an economy of 4.84 and is picking up nearly two wickets per match. Everyone else on one side and Shakib Al Hasan on the other."

Chopra pointed out that Shakib and Shadab Khan seem to be ahead in the all-rounders' race as of now. He concluded by naming Bas de Leede as an out-of-the-box contender considering his exploits in helping the Netherlands qualify for the World Cup.

