"Shafali - I am not sure" - Aakash Chopra on Delhi Capitals' strengths heading into WPL 2023 final against Mumbai Indians

Aakash Chopra is unsure whether Shafali Verma can be classified as one of the Delhi Capitals' (DC) strengths heading into the WPL 2023 final against the Mumbai Indians (MI).

The two sides will lock horns at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, March 26. Shafali, who has smashed 241 runs in eight innings at an outstanding strike rate of 182.57, will hope to give her side a flying start in the title decider.

On the "AakashVani" show on JioCinema, Chopra opined that Shafali Verma cannot be considered one of Delhi Capitals' strengths, reasoning:

"I won't say Shafali Verma is a strength. We really don't know what you are getting out of Shafali Verma, especially if it is a knockout game. A high-risk player can open the game in a minute but if she gets out at the start, the pressure gets doubled on you. So Shafali - I am not sure."

The former Indian opener picked Meg Lanning's captaincy as the Delhi Capitals' biggest strength, saying:

"Delhi's strength is Meg Lanning's captaincy. She is outstanding. It is also a battle between the captains - there is Meg Lanning on one side and Harmanpreet Kaur on the other. This tournament's two best captains will be against each other."

Chopra pointed out that the Delhi Capitals skipper's batting is another positive for the franchise heading into tonight's game, elaborating:

"So Meg Lanning's captaincy and Meg Lanning's batting. She is not only batting for herself but her partners as well, that she will absorb the pressure and take the innings deep. She even protects Shafali Verma as she did against Shabnim Ismail."

Lanning is the highest run-scorer in WPL 2023. She has amassed 310 runs in eight games at an excellent average of 51.67 and an impressive strike rate of 141.55.

"Alice Capsey has come towards the end and done an amazing job" - Aakash Chopra on Delhi Capitals' other strengths

Alice Capsey has scored her runs at a strike rate of 159.00. [P/C: wplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra added that Alice Capsey has delivered the goods with both bat and ball for the Delhi Capitals, stating:

"Alice Capsey has come towards the end and done an amazing job. She was promoted in the batting order and she is bowling well in any case. She bats in just one gear - tries to hit fours and sixes. Off-spin is part-time but she has done very well."

The cricketer-turned-commentator termed Marizanne Kapp as another all-round asset for the Capitals, observing:

"After that, Marizanne Kapp is outstanding with the ball and bat. You have not yet seen Marizanne Kapp's best with the bat because she is batting slightly down the order but she has picked up a five-wicket haul with the ball."

Chopra highlighted that the Delhi Capitals have a decent bowling attack as well. However, he concluded by opining that the lack of batting depth after No. 6 could cost them the final.

Poll : Will Shafali Verma score 50+ runs in the WPL 2023 final? Yes No 0 votes