Shafali Verma dismissed for a golden duck by Renuka Singh Thakur in DC vs RCB WPL 2025 match [Watch]

Delhi Capitals (DC) opening batter Shafali Verma was dismissed for a golden duck by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer Renuka Singh Thakur in the first over of the ongoing Women's Premier League clash. The youngster slammed a match-winning cameo in DC's first match against the Mumbai Indians (MI) but could not open her account against RCB in Vadodara on Monday, February 17.

Ad

DC were put into bat by RCB, with both teams searching for their second win in a row. Meg Lanning got off the strike straightaway, bringing Shafali to face off against her national teammate. The right-arm pacer delivered her trademark inswinger, against which Verma charged down the track and tried to go over mid-off.

However, she mistimed the stroke with the bat twisting while playing against the delivery's path, leading to the ball lobbing straight to skipper Smriti Mandhana at mid-off.

Ad

Trending

Have a look at the dismissal right here:

Expand Tweet

Ad

DC were reduced to 1-1 in the first over of the innings after Verma's dismissal. Renuka Singh Thakur has been troubling the DC top order with her barrage of inswingers. The pacer came close to claiming a second wicket after trapping No.3 batter Jemimah Rodrigues in the same over. However, the batter received a reprieve as the impact was found to be the umpire's call upon review.

Jemimah Rodrigues and Meg Lanning hanging on in the powerplay following Shafali Verma's wicket

Renuka Singh Thakur struggled to control the ball's swing at times, leading to a couple of wide deliveries, but the figures after her first spell reads a solid 1-13. Fellow pacer Kim Garth also played her path with a tight first over, conceding only two runs.

As of writing, DC are perilously placed at 15/1 after three overs. The two-time runners-up have bolstered their batting with the likes of Marizanne Kapp and Jess Jonassen coming into the playing XI after missing the clash against the Mumbai Indians (MI).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️