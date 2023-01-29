Shafali Verma joins MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli in elite club after India's win at the U19 Women's T20 Cup 2023

Explosive opener Shafali Verma became the first Indian women's captain ever to win an ICC trophy after India beat England by seven wickets to win the inaugural edition of the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup.

The youngster has also managed to join an elite club that consists of absolute legends like MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

Dhoni has won three ICC trophies as captain, while Virat Kohli led a young team to U19 glory. It is truly a massive feat for someone as young as Shafali to make it into this elite club.

There have been a number of other captains as well, like Mohammad Kaif, Prithvi Shaw, etc., who have led the team to glory at the U19 level. Shafali will be hopeful that she is able to replicate similar success for the senior team too.

India Women U19 (Playing XI): Shafali Verma(c), Shweta Sehrawat, Soumya Tiwari, Gongadi Trisha, Richa Ghosh(w), Hrishita Basu, Titas Sadhu, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Sonam Yadav

England Women U19 (Playing XI): Grace Scrivens(c), Liberty Heap, Niamh Fiona Holland, Seren Smale(w), Ryana Macdonald Gay, Charis Pavely, Alexa Stonehouse, Sophia Smale, Josie Groves, Ellie Anderson, Hannah Baker

List of Indian captains and ICC Trophies won

#1 Kapil Dev - 1983 World Cup

#2 Mohammad Kaif - 2000 ICC U19 World Cup

#3 Sourav Ganguly - 2002 ICC Champions Trophy (joint-winners with Sri Lanka)

#4 MS Dhoni - 2007 ICC T20 World Cup

#5 Virat Kohli - 2008 ICC U19 World Cup

#6 MS Dhoni - 2011 ICC World Cup

#7 Unmukt Chand - 2012 ICC U19 World Cup

#8 MS Dhoni - 2013 ICC Champions Trophy

#9 Prithvi Shaw - 2018 ICC U19 World Cup

#10 Yash Dhull - 2022 ICC U19 World Cup

#11 Shafali Verma - 2023 ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup

