Shafali Verma receives NOC to play for Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred

Indian opener Shafali Verma has received an NOC from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to feature in The Hundred later this year. She will be the fifth Indian woman cricketer to participate in the inaugural edition of the tournament.

As per reports, the 17-year-old will be representing Birmingham Phoenix in the all-new format of the game under the leadership of New Zealand's Sophie Devine.

Shafali will reunite with her Sydney Sixers coach Ben Sawyer, and her stint in England promises to be a significant learning curve for her. Speaking to ANI, a source close to the development said:

"It is a delightful news not just for Shafali but for Indian women's cricket that there will be five Indian players in the inaugural edition of The Hundred. She will reunite with her Sydney Sixers coach Ben Sawyer and the experience should help (Shafali) grow further in what has already been a very positive road forward for the youngster."

With there being no player drafts for the women in The Hundred, the participating teams' head coaches will be selecting the players.

Four Indian players granted NOC before Shafali Verma

The Hundred will get underway in the United Kingdom on July 21, and the BCCI had earlier granted NOCs to four other Indian players as well, including Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma and Jemimah Rodrigues.

"Harmanpreet, Mandhana, Deepti and another player have got the clearance as the BCCI has granted the NOC for them," a BCCI source earlier told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

It is expected that these women cricketers, along with Shafali, will extend their stay in England after the conclusion of the multi-format series against the Brits in June-July.

The tour will begin with a one-off Test match on June 16 and come to a close on July 15, following the completion of the ODI and T20 series, each consisting of three matches.

The selectors will likely pick the squad for this tour after the appointment of a head coach.

Also Read | 5 female and 3 male candidates apply for India Women head coach role

The Indian players were earlier asked to report for the tour on May 27.