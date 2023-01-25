"Shaheen Afridi can lead Pakistan in ODI and Test cricket if he remains fit" - Basit Ali

Former cricketer Basit Ali wants to see fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi as Pakistan's captain. The cricketer-turned-commentator thinks the ace seamer can lead Pakistan in Test and ODI cricket if he remains fit.

Incumbent skipper Babar Azam's captaincy credentials took a hit following Pakistan's winless home season, losing the T20I and Test series to England, followed by another defeat in the 50-over leg to New Zealand.

The 28-year-old also became the first Pakistan captain to suffer a series sweep at home in Tests when England thrashed the Men in Green 3-0.

Basit Ali urged Babar to give up the captaincy and concentrate on his batting. The 52-year-old thinks the new-ball bowler can lead in Test and ODI cricket, while Shadab Khan can do it in T20I cricket.

"Babar Azam should quit captaincy," Cricket Pakistan quoted Ali as saying. "If he leaves captaincy, he will break all records and surpass records made by greats in the game. His captaincy is affecting his performance with the bat, and he should focus on his batting.

"Shaheen Afridi should be Pakistan's captain. Shaheen Afridi can lead Pakistan in ODI and Test cricket if he remains fit. Shadab Khan could be Pakistan's choice as captain in T20I cricket."

Babar, who took over as Pakistan's captain across formats in 2020, suffered four consecutive Test losses last year. While the right-handed batter has been amongst the runs, his leadership abilities have been questioned on multiple levels.

Shaheen Shah Afridi to mark his return from the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023

Shaheen Shah Afridi. (Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, the Pakistan fast bowler will mark his return from injury in the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023, starting on February 13.

The left-arm pacer captained the Lahore Qalandars to the PSL title last year and will return to lead them again this year as they hope to defend the title.

The 22-year-old suffered a knee injury while taking a catch off Harry Brook's bat during the 2022 T20 World Cup final against England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Although he didn't start the tournament well, the youngster went from strength to strength as it progressed and finished with 11 wickets in seven games at 14.09.

