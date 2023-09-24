Shaheen Afridi congratulates himself on his own wedding ceremony post on Facebook 

Pakistan bowling spearhead Shaheen Afridi accidentally congratulated himself on his own wedding ceremony post on Facebook in the comments section recently. The ace pacer tied the knot with Ansha on September 19 in a grand ceremony in Karachi. Ansha is the daughter of former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi.

Pakistan players Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and a few others attended the event. On Shaheen Afridi's Facebook profile (most likely handled by someone else) couple of photos from the ceremony were shared in a celebratory post. The caption read:

"Thank you everyone for the warm and lovely wishes. Here is to the beginning of love and laughter with the special one."

Interestingly, after a while, a few fans noticed that Shaheen congratulated himself in the comments section of that post. The screenshots of it soon went viral on the social media platforms.

Pakistan pacers Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf will be without Naseem Shah at the upcoming World Cup

Star Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah will miss the upcoming ODI World Cup in India after suffering an injury during the recently concluded Asia Cup. The young prodigy had formed a lethal partnership with fellow pacers Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf over the past year in limited-overs cricket.

PCB announced Pakistan's 15-man World Cup squad on Friday. Most of the players who participated in the Asia Cup got the nod. Seamer Hasan Ali made a comeback to the Pakistan team after a while due to the injury of Naseem Shah.

Pakistan's squad for 2023 World Cup: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc) Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Hasan Ali.

Travelling reserves: Abrar Ahmed, Zaman Khan, Mohammad Haris.

Here is Pakistan's complete schedule for the World Cup:

Match 2: October 6 - Pakistan vs Netherlands, Hyderabad, 2.00 pm IST

Match 8: October 10 - Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Hyderabad, 2.00 pm IST

Match 12: October 14 - India vs Pakistan, Ahmedabad, 2.00 pm IST

Match 18: October 20 - Australia vs Pakistan, Bengaluru, 2.00 pm IST

Match 22: October 23 - Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Chennai, 2.00 pm IST

Match 26: October 27 - Pakistan vs South Africa, Chennai, 2.00 pm IST

Match 31: October 31 - Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Kolkata, 2.00 pm IST

Match 35: November 4 - New Zealand vs Pakistan, Bengaluru,10.30 am IST

Match 44: November 11 - England vs Pakistan, Kolkata, 2.00 pm IST