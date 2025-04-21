Shaheen Afridi gifted 24K Gold-plated IPhone by franchise amid PSL 2025 [Watch]

Lahore Qalandars gifted their skipper Shaheen Afridi a 24K Gold-Plated iPhone 16 Pro amid the 2025 Pakistan Super League (PSL). The moment transpired on the sidelines on Easter Day (April 20).

Ad

Gifts to players have been a trend in the PSL, with the Karachi Kings handing out hairdryers and trimmers to certain players. Afridi's teammates were in awe of the gift from the Qalandars' management as the pacer unboxed the same in front of them.

Here is a clip of the presentation shared by the Lahore Qalandars X handle :

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

A delighted Afridi called the gift 'heavy', while teammate Haris Rauf jokingly said 'Unfair', possibly implying only the skipper's special treatment by the management.

Coming to the on-field performances, the Qalandars have started their 2025 PSL campaign with two wins in three outings. They suffered an eight-wicket loss in their season opener to Islamabad United. However, the two-time PSL champions bounced back with consecutive wins over the Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings.

Ad

The Qalandars are currently second on the points table behind the unbeaten Islamabad United.

Shaheen Afridi in red-hot form after slow start to PSL 2025

Shaheen Afridi has led from the front with the ball in Lahore Qalandars' back-to-back wins after a poor performance in their opening outing. The 25-year-old went wicketless in the side's defeat to United, conceding 38 runs off his four overs.

Ad

However, he bounced back with figures of 2/6 in two overs in the Qalandars' 79-run win against the Gladiators. The skipper enjoyed another excellent outing in the side's latest win over the Kings with figures of 3/34 in four overs. Afridi's overall 2025 PSL numbers read an impressive five wickets at an average of 15.60 and an economy of 7.80 in three games.

The Qalandars will take on the Multan Sultans in their next encounter on Tuesday, April 22. The side won back-to-back titles in the 2022 and 2023 PSL seasons but suffered a group-stage exit last year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️