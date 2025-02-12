Shaheen Afridi and Matthew Breetzke involved in a heated exchange during Pakistan ODI tri-series [Watch]

Pakistan seamer Shaheen Afridi and South Africa batter Matthew Breezke were involved in a heated exchange during the ongoing ODI tri-series match between the two teams in Karachi on Wednesday, February 12.

Afridi bowled a fullish delivery to Breetzke on middle and leg, which the latter tucked away to midwicket. However, Breetzke did not seem satisfied with his shot-making and expressed his frustration.

Afridi, however, took offence to Breetzke's expression of frustration and marched up to the batter to give him a piece of his mind. This led to a heated exchange between the two which boiled over to the next delivery as well.

Breetzke whipped a back-of-a-length delivery from Afridi to the on side and set off for a run. However, Afridi had already turned his back as Breetzke bumped into him while completing the run.

This led to another altercation, with Afridi confronting the Proteas batter. Breetzke, undaunted, stood his ground before the umpire and a few other Pakistan players stepped in to settle the debate.

You can watch a video of the incident here:

South Africa well placed against Pakistan in the tri-series ODI

South Africa were 241-3 in 39 overs while batting first in the ongoing match at the time of writing. Pakistan, who lost the toss, could be staring at a target of upwards of 300 if the Proteas continue batting the way they have been so far.

Breetzke, who walked in to bat at number three, scored 83 off 84 balls before getting out to Khushdil Shah, caught to Salman Agha. The 26-year-old's knock included ten boundaries and a six.

South Africa were also helped by skipper Temba Bavuma's 82 off 96 balls, which came to an end only after he was run out following a mix-up in the middle. This sparked a strange round of celebrations from a couple of Pakistan players, who chose to mark the occasion by surrounding Bavuma and shouting in his face.

Here's the video of the incident:

