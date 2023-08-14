Shaheen Afridi set to play in the ILT20 2024; signs three-year deal with Desert Vipers 

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi is all set to make his mark in the United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based International League T20 (ILT20) from the 2024 edition. He has signed a three-year deal with the Desert Vipers and will be the first Pakistan player to partake in the competition.

Afridi, currently representing the Welsh Fire in The Hundred, recently recovered from injury to play Pakistan's home series against New Zealand and the tour of Sri Lanka. He is expected to join his new franchise following the conclusion of Pakistan's tour of Australia. The Men in Green are scheduled to play two Tests Down Under as part of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle.

The tour is expected to end with the New Year's Test in Sydney and the second edition of the ILT20 is slated to commence from January 13.

Shaheen Afridi expressed his delight at the prospect of playing for the Vipers. The left-arm seamer said:

"I am excited to join the Desert Vipers. I know there are many Pakistan cricket fans in the UAE and I hope they will support our team in the upcoming ILT20."

Azam Khan was poised to be the first Pakistani player to play in the ILT20 during the inaugural edition. However, the move fell through after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) denied a No Objection Certificate (NOC). The players had since voiced their displeasure over their restriction of participating in overseas leagues.

The new regime led by Zaka Ashraf, which takes over from Najam Sethi's interim committee, is expected to allow players to compete in competitions abroad and has also rewarded players with a pay hike in their central contract.

"Shaheen Afridi is a player of world-class calibre" - Desert Vipers Director of Cricket Tom Moody

Shaheen Shah Afridi is on song at the moment for the Welsh Fire in the Hundred. His unmatched prowess with the new ball has helped him claim six wickets in five matches so far.

Labelling Afridi as 'world class', Desert Vipers Director of Cricket Tom Moody said in a statement:

"Shaheen is a player of world-class calibre who has had a significant impact not only for Pakistan but for every team he's played for in recent times. He offers a huge amount as an impact pace bowler that has destroyed many, many top-orders and he also boasts terrific leadership skills that will add a huge amount of value to the Desert Vipers moving forward."

Desert Vipers finished as the runner-ups in the inaugural edition, losing out to the Gulf Giants in the finals. The addition of Afridi spruces up the bowling department, which already comprises Wanindu Hasaranga, Metheesa Pathirana, Tom Curran, and others.