"Shaheen's family approached my family for my daughter": Shahid Afridi confirms the news on Twitter

Of late, there has been speculation on social media about a possible marriage alliance between Pakistan bowler Shaheen Afridi and Shahid Afridi's daughter. The news was circulating among the local media in Pakistan and Shahid Afridi confirmed the same with a tweet.

The former all-rounder said that both families were in touch and that he hoped that the marriage could be arranged if the Almighty wills it. Moreover, he prayed for Shaheen Afridi's continued success in all walks of his life.

"Shaheen's family approached my family for my daughter. Both families are in touch, matches are made in heaven. If Allah wills, this match will be made too. My prayers are with Shaheen for his continued success, on and off the field," tweeted Shahid Afridi.

Shaheen Afridi thanked Shahid Afridi for his prayers

Shaheen Afridi responded to Shahid's tweet by thanking him for his prayers and called him the pride of the entire nation.

Alhumdulillah. Thanks Lala for your prayers. May Allah SWT make things easier for everyone. You are the pride of entire nation. https://t.co/xfQYnb0ONZ — Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) March 7, 2021

Before Shahid Afridi revealed the news on Twitter, a Pakistani journalist said that the proposal has been accepted and added that a formal engagement will be done in a couple of years, following the completion of Shahid's daughter's education.

With permission from both families, I would like to clarify the engagement rumours between Shaheen Afridi and the daughter of Shahid Afridi. The proposal has been accepted; it is thought that a formal engagement will be done within 2 yrs,following the completion of her education. — Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) March 6, 2021

Shaheen Afridi's father also confirmed this news that his son has sought Shahid Afridi's daughter's hand in marriage.

Both Shahid and Shaheen were featured in PSL 2021 before the tournament got postponed

Just a week ago, both Shahid Afridi and Shaheen Afridi were plying their trade in the 2021 Pakistan Super League (PSL) for the Lahore Qalandars and the Multan Sultans respectively.

Before it was decided that the tournament would be postponed due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases inside the tournament's bio-secure bubble, Shaheen Afridi was the second-leading wicket-taker in the PSL. In the four games that he played, the fast bowler picked up 9 wickets at an average of 12.56 and even maintained an economy rate of 7.06.

Shahid Afridi, on the other hand, didn't have successful outings in the four games that he played and scored only three runs in the two innings in which he batted. With the ball, Afridi picked up two wickets in the first game but went wicketless in the remaining three matches before he was benched for the fifth game.