Shaheen Shah Afridi ruled out, two uncapped players called up as Pakistan name 18-man Test squad to face England

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have announced an 18-man squad for the upcoming three-match Test series against England. The Pakistan selectors have named two uncapped players - wrist-spinner Abrar Ahmed and pace bowler Mohammad Ali - in the team.

Abrar Ahmed has been in magnificent form in the Quaid-E-Azam Trophy. Before the start of the last round on Sunday, the 24-year-old had claimed 43 scalps at 21.95, registering two fifers in six games.

Central Punjab's Mohammad Ali has picked up 24 scalps, including two fifers in six matches, the most by any fast bowler this season.

#PAKvENG Chief selector Muhammad Wasim is announcing the Test squad for the upcoming home series against England.

Chief Selector Mohammad Wasim believes that Abrar will provide a potent leg-spin option for Babar Azam as he is in great form. As quoted by pcb.com.pk, he said:

"We have selected this 18-man squad keeping in mind the form of the players, the conditions and the opposition. This series has provided opportunities to Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jnr and Zahid Mehmood. Abrar has been on the radar since his debut first-class season in 2020-21.

"He is in outstanding form this season, so it makes sense to make him available to Babar Azam so he can use the confidence and talent of this youngster in the upcoming series."

Addressing the selection of Mohammad Ali, Wasim elaborated:

"Mohammad Ali has shown great patience and control, and his numbers speak for his consistency. He has been our best fast bowler in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy with 56 wickets at an average of 24 over the last two seasons."

He added:

"I am confident that this team will ensure that the upcoming Test series against England will end in the same manner as it did when they last toured Pakistan in 2005.”

There have been four changes from Pakistan's squad that played two Tests in Sri Lanka. The four players not part of this side are Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali, Fawad Alam, and Yasir Shah.

Pace spearhead Afridi has been ruled out after undergoing appendicitis surgery. Afridi also sustained an injury in the T20 World Cup 2022 final for which he will undergo a two-week rehabilitation. As a result, Haris Rauf has been named in the squad and is likely to make his Test debut in the series.

The likes of Hasan, Fawad, and Yasir have been inconsistent in red-ball cricket.

Pakistan Test squad to face England

Here's Pakistan's full squad for England's visit:

Pakistan Cricket @TheRealPCB England's first Test series in Pakistan in 17 years



Mark the dates for the matches in Rawalpindi, Multan and Karachi 🏟️🗓️



Read more:



England's first Test series in Pakistan in 17 years

Mark the dates for the matches in Rawalpindi, Multan and Karachi

#PAKvENG | #BackTheBoysInGreen

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood, Zahid Mahmood.

The first Test begins on December 1 in Rawalpindi.

