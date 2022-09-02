Asia Cup 2022: “I sat to watch Virat's batting”- Shahid Afridi on he became a big fan of Suryakumar Yadav

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi was delighted to witness the fiery knock of Indian middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav against Hong Kong in Dubai on Wednesday (September 31) at the 2022 Asia Cup.

Speaking to Samaa TV, Afridi said he sat down to watch Virat Kohli bat, but Suryakumar’s batting abilities completely surprised him.

The former Pakistani all-rounder said:

“I sat to watch Virat's batting. He played slowly as he knew the importance of his innings regardless of the opposition. It always gives you confidence if you score runs. So, he was playing accordingly, but when Suryakumar came in... he hit his first ball for four, then the second delivery for another boundary. He came in with a licence to attack everything.”

Suryakumar Yadav blasted a 26-ball 68 against Hong Kong, which comprised six sixes and as many boundaries.

The right-handed batter shared a 98-run partnership for the third wicket with senior batter Virat Kohli to shift the momentum in India’s favor. He helped the Men in Blue propel their total - which stood at 94-2 in 13 overs - to 192/2 in 20 overs.

“Body language is very important”- Shahid Afridi analyses Surykumar Yadav’s innings

The former star all-rounder said the batting style of the Mumbai Indians batter was quite pleasing to watch.

Afridi also praised his body language and confidence during the innings.

“Body language is very important, and one must appear confident even when you are taking a single, defending the ball or hitting a six. And the confidence he showed while hitting those shots was superb, and he entertained the crowd.”

Kohli also slammed a 44-ball 59 against Hong Kong, including three sixes. A half-century after a six-month gap will undoubtedly boost his confidence in the build-up to the T20 World Cup.

Earlier, he emerged as the joint-highest run-scorer for India with 35 runs against arch-rivals Pakistan as India won the match by five wickets.

Rohit Sharma and Co. will play the winner of Pakistan versus Hong Kong on Sunday (September 4).

